Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Looked 'Happy Together' Holding Hands in Venice After Coachella Kiss

The musicians, who split in November 2021, sparked reunion rumors after they were spotted kissing at the Indio, California, music festival last weekend

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

Published on April 20, 2023 01:05 PM

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are continuing to stay close.

After the pair were spotted hanging out and kissing at Coachella last weekend, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, were seen walking hand in hand while strolling the streets of Venice, California, on Wednesday night in a video shared online by Australian journalist Jessica Rendall.

"Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello (!!!) CONFIRMED back together," Rendall wrote alongside the clip, which shows the "In My Blood" singer wearing a cozy tan outfit as the "Havana" crooner walks beside him in a baggy ensemble.

"It was so wild. I was on my phone and when I looked up they were walking towards me, hand in hand," Rendall tells PEOPLE of the moment. "I must've had a very shocked look on my face because Shawn gave me a knowing smirk as they walked past."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic

"They were very deep in conversation but seemed super comfortable and happy together," she adds.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. John Shearer/Getty

Mendes and Cabello's outing came about the same night that the songstress seemingly referenced her reunion with Mendes at Coachella last weekend in a new song snippet shared on Instagram.

"How come you're just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I'll f--- around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," Cabello croons on the track, which is saved as "June Gloom" on her phone.

Camila Cabello, shawn mendes
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In the caption of her post, the singer wrote, "4.12 💐."

Reps for Mendes and Cabello have not commented on their reunion.

RELATED VIDEO: Camila Cabello on How She and Shawn Mendes Transitioned from Friends to Couple

Last week, videos and photos of Cabello and Mendes hanging out and kissing at the Indio, California, music festival went viral. In a video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter account, the pair could each be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation.

In another clip, shared online by a Mendes fan account, the duo watched a performance in the crowd together and shared a kiss.

A source told PEOPLE after Cabello and Mendes were spotted at Coachella that the singers have been back in touch for at least a few months since announcing their split in November 2021.

"They have been friendly for several months and hung out," the insider said. "They always seemed to have a special connection."

Cabello and Mendes' romance began in July 2019, when they were photographed in several PDA-filled moments before making their first major public appearance together at the MTV Video Music Awards that August for a performance of their duet "Señorita."

