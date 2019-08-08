Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Celebrate His 21st Birthday Hand-in-Hand in N.Y.C.

Shawn Mendes is spending his 21st birthday with a very special señorita: Camila Cabello.

The “If I Can’t Have You” singer was spotted leaving Jack’s Wife Freda bistro in New York City on Thursday with his rumored love and “Señorita” collaborator Cabello as seen in a video shared by TMZ.

The pair were spotted walking down the street holding hands with Mendes sporting a “Live Aid” white band tee and Cabello, 22, in a yellow sundress.

While they have yet to confirm their relationship status, Mendes and Cabello have been packing on the PDA on numerous occasions.

While vacationing in Miami at the end of July, the singers kissed in the beautiful blue water before Cabello wrapped her arms around Mendes as they floated around in the warm waters.

They were later seen holding hands as they wandered along the boardwalk enjoying the summer weather.

Rumors of their relationship began to fly following the debut of their steamy music video for “Señorita.”

The musicians have been friends for years, and also collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

Cabello recently talked about “Señorita,” telling Variety, “I’ve known Shawn for such a long time and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.”

In addition, the former Fifth Harmony member discussed her upcoming album and revealed she wrote it while she was “falling in love” — seemingly referring to her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey, whom she split from in June after more than a year of dating.

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles,” Cabello said. “I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment.”