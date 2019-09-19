Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Put on Halloween Masks to Play with the Paparazzi

Halloween has come early for one celeb couple.

On Wednesday, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello started getting into the spooky spirit when they did some costume shopping in Hollywood: The pop stars were photographed exiting the Halloween Club store in West Hollywood, with Mendes rocking a baby mask and Cabello wearing a unicorn mask.

For the outing, Cabello wore a black floral-print dress and brown sandals, while Mendes (who flashed his recognizable guitar and butterfly arm tattoos) wore a blue T-shirt, black jeans and black Chelsea boots. The same day, the pair enjoyed a coffee date at Verve Coffee — sans masks.

Longtime friends Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, have been linked since June, when they released the steamy music video for their hit single "Señorita" just days before PEOPLE confirmed her recent split from dating coach Matthew Hussey.

Throughout the summer, the couple remained mum on the status of their relationship — but were spotted kissing in public on multiple occasions — including over coffee in San Francisco, in the ocean in Miami, during a date night in Montreal and in his hometown of Toronto. Then last week, Mendes and Cabello posted a video of a hilarious, open-mouthed kiss to Instagram in response to internet trolls who said they “kiss like fish.”

Both Cabello and Mendes have kept their relationship private, but the “Havana” singer finally broke her silence on their romance in her new ELLE cover story.

“People can say whatever they want to say,” she said in the interview. “They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”