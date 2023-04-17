Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source (Exclusive)

This weekend at Coachella wasn't the first time Shawn Mendes has called Camila Cabello "Señorita" as of late.

Following viral videos of the ex-couple hanging out and kissing at the Indio, California music festival on Friday, a source tells PEOPLE the pair's been back in touch for at least a few months now since announcing their split in November 2021.

"They have been friendly for several months and hung out," says the insider. "They always seemed to have a special connection."

In a video shared to 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter account on Friday, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, can each be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. BACKGRID

Another clip, shared online by a Mendes fan account, sees the duo watching a performance in the crowd together and sharing a kiss.

For the nighttime outing, the "Mercy" singer wore a graphic T-shirt, beige pants and a bandana around his neck, while the "Havana" crooner donned a white bustier top and denim cargo pants.

After years of friendship and a collaboration titled "I Know What You Did Last Summer," Mendes and Cabello started dating in July 2019.

That summer, they were photographed in several romantic, PDA-filled moments before making their first major public appearance in August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet "Señorita."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Daniele Venturelli/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The pair spent the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantined together in Miami, and Mendes said in August 2021 that the time brought them closer together.

"Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," said the "Stitches" performer in an interview with Audacy Check In at the time. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

In November 2021, Mendes and Cabello announced their split on Instagram through a joint statement.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

Coachella will continue for its second weekend from April 21 to 23.