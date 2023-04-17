Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source (Exclusive)

"They always seemed to have a special connection," a source tells PEOPLE after the pair was spotted hanging out at Coachella over the weekend

By
Published on April 17, 2023 11:14 AM
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty, Amy Sussman/Getty

This weekend at Coachella wasn't the first time Shawn Mendes has called Camila Cabello "Señorita" as of late.

Following viral videos of the ex-couple hanging out and kissing at the Indio, California music festival on Friday, a source tells PEOPLE the pair's been back in touch for at least a few months now since announcing their split in November 2021.

"They have been friendly for several months and hung out," says the insider. "They always seemed to have a special connection."

In a video shared to 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter account on Friday, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, can each be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation.

Back On! Lovebirds Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Ignite Passionate Reunion at Coachella Music Festival!
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. BACKGRID

Another clip, shared online by a Mendes fan account, sees the duo watching a performance in the crowd together and sharing a kiss.

For the nighttime outing, the "Mercy" singer wore a graphic T-shirt, beige pants and a bandana around his neck, while the "Havana" crooner donned a white bustier top and denim cargo pants.

After years of friendship and a collaboration titled "I Know What You Did Last Summer," Mendes and Cabello started dating in July 2019.

That summer, they were photographed in several romantic, PDA-filled moments before making their first major public appearance in August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet "Señorita."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Shawn Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Camila Cabello attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Daniele Venturelli/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The pair spent the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantined together in Miami, and Mendes said in August 2021 that the time brought them closer together.

"Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," said the "Stitches" performer in an interview with Audacy Check In at the time. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

In November 2021, Mendes and Cabello announced their split on Instagram through a joint statement.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

Coachella will continue for its second weekend from April 21 to 23.

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Shawn Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Camila Cabello attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reunite and Share a Kiss at Coachella After Their Break Up
Shawn Mendes attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Shawn Mendes Dating History: From Hailey Baldwin Bieber to Camila Cabello
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Seen Together at Coachella: 'They Looked Very Cozy,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Addresses Romance Rumors with Sabrina Carpenter: 'We Are Not Dating'
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter step out amid dating rumors in Los Angeles.
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Step Out Together in L.A. amid Romance Rumors
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at; MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Emily Ratajkowski is seen on the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Were 'Friendly for a While' Before Being Spotted Kissing: Source
Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Lana Del Rey's Dating History: From Sean Larkin to Jack Donoghue
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Split After 2 Years of Dating: We 'Will Continue to Be Best Friends'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' Relationship: A Look Back
Austin Kevitch, Camila Cabello
Who Is Camila Cabello's Ex-Boyfriend? All About Austin Kevitch
Austin Kevitch, Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello and Dating App CEO Austin Kevitch Break Up Following 8 Months of Dating
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Releases Emotional Ballad 'It'll Be Okay' Two Weeks After Camila Cabello Breakup
Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner ; Tyga and Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne's Dating History: From Brody Jenner to Tyga
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Mistakes 'The Voice' Contestant for Ex Shawn Mendes, Jokes About Knowing Him 'Deeply'