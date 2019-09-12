Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Famous Pals React to Their Makeout Video: 'That's How You Kiss'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s kissing video caught the eyes of many fans and followers, including their famous friends!

The pair, who has played coy about their romance over the last several months, addressed critics about their PDA style in a video shared by Mendes, 21, who explained: “So we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way were kissing and how it looks weird like we kiss like fish.”

Cabello, 22, jokingly added, “Yeah, it really hurt our feelings,” before Mendes explained, “We just want to show you how we really kiss.” The seemingly romantic kiss quickly turned into more than just over-the-top tongue swapping as the former Fifth Harmony member even stuck her tongue in Mendes’s mouth.

Celebrities flooded the comments section to express their reactions to the duo’s open-mouthed exchange with music producer Benny Blanco even referencing a “Señorita” lyric.

“But friends don’t know the way u taste la la la,” he wrote.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes/Instagram

Charlie Puth expressed his laughter, commenting “HAHAHA,” as did Niall Horan, who left several laughing emojis.

Mendes’ frequent music collaborator Teddy Geiger also commented, writing, “Omg this is the cutest s— I’ve seen on the internet.”

Ryan Tedder noted the pair’s location, commenting: “Dude stop messing around and MAKE HER GUACAMOLE. Ur in Mexico for Gods sakes u have everything u need.”

Singer Bazzi joked, “Incredible form,” while the Zac Brown Band left fish and lip emojis.

Boxer Ryan Garcia also wrote: “Now that’s how you kiss your girl!!”

Image zoom Shawn Mendes/Instagram

The on-camera makeout session comes after the couple has been spotted kissing in public on multiple occasions including over coffee in San Francisco, in the ocean in Miami, during a date night in Montreal and in his hometown of Toronto.

In addition, their kissing video could be a follow-up to when they sang “Señorita” at the 2019 MTV Music Video Awards where they didn’t deliver an onstage smooch, much to the audience’s dismay.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Bebe Rexha appeared to be let down by Mendes and Cabello’s lack of onstage PDA as many celebs were captured by the network’s Stan Cam, which showed the live happenings inside the star-studded audience at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

When Cabello and Mendes wrapped their song, Turner, Jonas and Rexha could be seen raising their arms in the air, seemingly disappointed that there was no kiss.

And Cabello’s close friend Taylor Swift was seen waving her hand back and forth, appearing to be hot after Cabello and Mendes’ performance.

In June, PEOPLE confirmed Cabello had recently split from ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey; she and Mendes were linked shortly after the breakup.

Image zoom Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes John Shearer/Getty

Both Cabello and Mendes have kept their relationship private, but the “Havana” singer finally broke her silence on their romance in her ELLE cover story released last week.

“People can say whatever they want to say,” she said in the interview. “They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”