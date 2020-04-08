Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Dance with Patients at Children's Hospital During Virtual Visit

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spread cheer to fans when they surprised patients at Children’s National Hospital with a virtual visit on Tuesday while social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The couple pulled off the good deed through Ryan Seacrest‘s namesake foundation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cabello, 23, shared moments from the virtual visit on her Instagram writing, “Kids are the light of this whole world!!!!!”

“We hung out with some friends at the hospital in DC yesterday — thanks @ryanfoundation for bringing smiles to these kids, who are brave and spunky warriors everyday!”

In the first clip, Cabello meets with a little girl who worked “all day” on a poster for the “Havana” singer.

“Oh my gosh!” Cabello says excitedly to the patient as she holds up the poster for the camera. “You are so cute I can’t even take it,” Cabello adds.

“That just made my whole day,” Cabello says of the poster. “You are so sweet and beautiful and kind.”

The little girl then shows off her impressive dance moves by doing the viral TikTok dance challenge to “Something New” by Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa.

As the young girl and another hospital patient put on the adorable show, Cabello dances with them and is joined by Mendes, 21.

In a different video, Cabello and Mendes chat with a patient as she rests in her hospital bed.

They then meet another female fan, who asks the singers about their creative processes.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reveal They Are Social Distancing Together During Instagram Concert

“Well, usually I just write down whenever I feel any emotion — whenever I feel anything particular I like to write down notes in my phone,” Cabello shares.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation also shared the video of the fan asking Cabello questions and later in the clip the patient is seen crying out of happiness while talking to Mendes and Cabello.

“I love you, you’re so sweet!” Cabello says to the fan, who sweetly says “I love you too” back.

“I wish I could hug you,” Cabello continues.

“When you answer video call and @Camila_Cabello & @ShawnMendes are on the other end. Let’s just say, the happy tears are still flowing @childrensnational,” The Ryan Seacrest Foundation captioned the post.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

Seacrest also raved over the visit on his personal account writing, “Just when the kids thought their video call with @Camila_Cabello couldn’t get any better, @ShawnMendes enters the chat. Thank you both for hanging out and pulling off this surprise.”

Mendes and Cabello revealed they were social distancing together last month when they put on an Instagram Live concert for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series.

In addition to performing for fans, the couple opened up about what they’ve been doing while staying inside in an effort to slow the spread of the novel respiratory virus.

Mendes and Cabello began the live stream with a cover of Ed Sheeran‘s “Kiss Me” before asking fans how they are keeping themselves entertained in their homes. While coming up with activities, Mendes revealed that he and the “My Oh My” singer have been watching the Harry Potter film series.

“I think everybody should start Harry Potter from top to end,” he said. “That’s the way to go.”

RELATED: How Pink, Oprah Winfrey and More Celebs Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

“We started watching it yesterday. I knew everything about it, of course,” Cabello joked as Mendes slightly shook his head. She later admitted, “I didn’t really know much. He knows a lot about it.”

During the 24-minute performance, the singers also did a duet of Cabello’s “Havana” and Mendes’ “Lost in Japan” before ending the live stream with their smash hit, “Señorita.”