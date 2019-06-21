Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may come close to kissing in the video for their new song, “Señorita,” but the truth is the two have been best friends for years.

After collaborating on their 2015 hit, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” the Canadian pop star, 20, and former Fifth Harmony singer, 22, continued to be each other’s biggest supporters.

Here are some of their cutest — and funniest — interactions through the years:

“shawnyboy!!!”

The two first met each while opening for Austin Mahone on his Live On tour, when Cabello sang with Fifth Harmony and Mendes was mainly known for his viral Vine posts. In September 2014, as the tour winded down, Cabello tweeted an inside joke to Mendes and nicknamed him “shawnyboy” in the process.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in 2015

“gonna miss ya man,” she wrote. “you rock but you would rock more if you laughed when i said uteruses before duderuses. JK ILY.”

@shawnmendes shawnyboy!!!! gonna miss ya man. you rock but you would rock more if you laughed when i said uteruses before duderuses. JK ILY — camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 11, 2014

“you have an INCREDIBLE Spanish teacher”

Mendes tweeted in August 2015 that he was “going to try to learn Spanish again.” So Cabello, who was born in Cuba, jumped in with an offer.

“don’t worry, you’ll learn fast because you have an INCREDIBLE Spanish teacher whose name rhymes with Vamila Carmello,” she replied.

@ShawnMendes don't worry, you'll learn fast because you have an INCREDIBLE Spanish teacher whose name rhymes with Vamila Carmello — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 23, 2015

“We actually hate each other in real life.”

When rumors first emerged that the two were dating, they turned it into a joke.

“We can’t do that!” Mendes told E! News in September 2015. “I mean, Spanish and Canadian don’t really mix.”

“We actually hate each other in real life,” Cabello added. “We can’t stand each other.”

“Camila, I’m just as passionate about this as you are!”

Mendes and Cabello went on the Elvis Duran Show the day they released “I Know What You Did Last Summer” to celebrate the song. Duran quickly asked if the two argued when writing and recording the song, which came about when they met up at a Taylor Swift show.

“I didn’t throw anything,” Mendes said. “Her on the other hand, almost.”

“No, we would just be talking on the phone and he’d be like ‘Camila, I’m just as passionate about this as you are!'” Cabello replied.

Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello

And sometimes, the arguments lasted for a bit, Cabello added.

“We would be texting each other and then he’d just give me one word answers,” she said. “He’d be like, ‘Okay,’ and I’d be like, yeah, that’s how I knew.”

“That’s the cool part though, because we were so passionate about this song,” Cabello continued. “As artists, we’re both so invested in what we sing about that that makes the whole experience so much more intense.”

“She just swerves me off.”

Shortly after they released their first song together, the two appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote and perform the single. Corden put them on the spot with a fan question about dating.

“Well, no,” they replied after looking at each other.

Corden challenged them: “There’s no way you haven’t made out!”

“Every time I try to make a move, she just swerves me off,” Mendes said.

“That’s 100 percent not [true],” Cabello cut in. “He friend-zones me, he calls me kid!”

“It sounds like we both made out and we were totally uncomfortable with it,” Mendes joked after Corden tried to get the story straight.

“i think u should change it to this”

Shawn Mendes tweeted a simple question to his followers in December 2015, asking for suggestions for a new profile picture. Cabello chimed in with one of her own: a black-and-white photo of a young Mendes with his lips pursed.

.@ShawnMendes i think u should change it to this pic.twitter.com/hWmAJrXbPV — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 9, 2015

“God, you are really a fangirl.”

Mendes appeared on Capital FM in May 2016, and the show got Cabello on FaceTime for a game of “To Bae or Not to Bae,” during which Mendes suggested celebrities for Cabello to date.

Knowing Cabello was a big fan, he brought up Justin Bieber.

“I could probably go back and count at least 10 text messages saying, ‘I’m in the same building as Justin Bieber right now. Can you believe it? If I see him, I’m going to scream!'” Mendes said.

“That’s so true though,” Cabello replied.

Mendes said Cabello would often text him during an awards show about Bieber’s whereabouts. Once, she even got to hug him at the 2015 MTV Europe Music Awards.

“‘You are not going to believe this, I just hugged Justin Bieber!'” Mendes remembered her texting him. “I’m like, ‘God, you are really a fangirl.'”

“speechless”

When Cabello released her first solo track, “Crying in the Club,” Mendes quickly became a fan. “speechless.. goosebumps all over,” he tweeted. “you’re incredible.”

Cabello turned the compliment back onto Mendes. “i love u SO much and i miss u even more than I love u thank u for being such an amazing friend,” she replied.

.@ShawnMendes i love u SO much and i miss u even more than I love u thank u for being such an amazing friend 💞💞💞👫 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 20, 2017

“my favorite song you’ve ever done !!!!!”

Cabello had previously tweeted that “Mercy” was her favorite Mendes song (“u going off on that last chorus though….”), but she changed her mind when he released “In My Blood,” the first single off his self-titled third album.

“i am obsessed with this,” she tweeted. “my favorite song you’ve ever done !!!!! love you.”

i am obsessed with this. my favorite song you've ever done !!!!! love you @ShawnMendes 💜💜💜💜 #InMyBlood https://t.co/Y4B397rQP5 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 22, 2018

“She is my favorite person in the whole world”

Ahead of the release of Mendes’ self-titled album, Beats 1 posted a clip of an interview in which Zane Lowe asked the singer about Cabello.

“Oh my God, she is my favorite person in the whole world,” Mendes said in the video, posted in April 2018. “I don’t think you’ll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

“Her love for what she believed in was so powerful that it just kind of pushed me to like make an entire album out of inspiration of the one night,” he continued, talking about when the two recorded “I Know What You Did Last Summer” together.

Cabello became emotional at her friend’s comments. “i shouldn’t be crying at this time in the morning but I AM,” she wrote in a reply.

i shouldn’t be crying at this time in the morning but I AM 😭💜😭 i love you SO much @ShawnMendes https://t.co/j2PvatM25I — camila (@Camila_Cabello) April 5, 2018

“seems like yesterday we were just kids singing ed sheeran songs in the dressing room”

Mendes and Cabello both posted photos on Instagram from their night at the 2019 Grammys, where Cabello opened the show with a medley alongside Young Thug, Ricky Martin and J. Balvin, while Mendes performed with Miley Cyrus.

“so proud of this amazing human !!!!!!” Cabello wrote on her post. “seems like yesterday we were just kids singing ed sheeran songs in the dressing room, now we’re kids trying not to throw up cause we’re at the Grammys!!!! i love you forever.”

“Every time I’m blown away with you and your performance and love for what you do,” Mendes wrote. “So proud of us Camilita !!”

“my grandma and I are rocking out to this right now.”

Cabello and Mendes often post about how much they love each other’s music. But when Mendes released his last single, “Can’t Have You,” Cabello shared it with someone else also very close to her heart.

CANADA IS BAAAACK!!!! my grandma and I are rocking out to this right now. love this and love you very very much @shawnmendes https://t.co/qElZL6Ht3N — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 3, 2019

“my grandma and I are rocking out to this right now,” she tweeted. “love this and love you very very much.”