Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Step Out for Los Angeles Comedy Show After Coachella Kiss

It's true, la-la-la! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been spotted hanging out again.

The pair, who dated for two years before splitting in 2021, was seen once more on Wednesday outside of a comedy show at Hollywood Improv — just two weeks after photos and video of them kissing at Coachella went viral.

In pictures from their latest outing in Los Angeles, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, can be seen walking close together and smiling, before embracing in a big hug.

Mendes rocked a cozy white turtle neck and tan flare trousers with a pair of black shoes, while Cabello opted for a white button-up, black vest-turned-dress and a purse to complete the look.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. MEGA

The outing comes a week after a source told PEOPLE that the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" collaborators have continued to spend time together upon returning to Los Angeles. "They are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out," the insider said. "They have been hanging out just the two of them."

The source also added that the pair's reunion seems to be going smoothly: "They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing. They seem very happy to be reconnected."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. John Shearer/Getty

The pair initially sparked speculation that they were back together after the Coachella kiss, before being seen holding hands while walking together in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles on April 19.

Australian journalist Jessica Rendall, who captured video of the pair, told PEOPLE at the time they seemed in good spirits. "I must've had a very shocked look on my face because Shawn gave me a knowing smirk as they walked past," she said. "They were very deep in conversation but seemed super comfortable and happy together."

Shortly after that outing, Cabello shared a new song snippet to Instagram which seemingly referenced their Coachella reunion.

"How come you're just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I'll f--- around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," Cabello sang on the track, titled "June Gloom" on her phone.

The pair have been friends dating back to the mid-2010s before dating in 2019. They declared their intention to "continue to be best friends" in a joint statement amid their 2021 breakup.

A source told PEOPLE after Coachella that Mendes and Cabello "have been friendly for several months and hang out," and that they "always seemed to have a special connection."