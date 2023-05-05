Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Step Out for Los Angeles Comedy Show After Coachella Kiss

The musical pair were seen out and about on Wednesday before a Hollywood Improv show

By
Published on May 5, 2023 05:30 PM
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello pack on the PDA during a date night in LA
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Photo: MEGA

It's true, la-la-la! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been spotted hanging out again.

The pair, who dated for two years before splitting in 2021, was seen once more on Wednesday outside of a comedy show at Hollywood Improv — just two weeks after photos and video of them kissing at Coachella went viral.

In pictures from their latest outing in Los Angeles, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, can be seen walking close together and smiling, before embracing in a big hug.

Mendes rocked a cozy white turtle neck and tan flare trousers with a pair of black shoes, while Cabello opted for a white button-up, black vest-turned-dress and a purse to complete the look.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello pack on the PDA during a date night in LA
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. MEGA

The outing comes a week after a source told PEOPLE that the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" collaborators have continued to spend time together upon returning to Los Angeles. "They are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out," the insider said. "They have been hanging out just the two of them."

The source also added that the pair's reunion seems to be going smoothly: "They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing. They seem very happy to be reconnected."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. John Shearer/Getty

The pair initially sparked speculation that they were back together after the Coachella kiss, before being seen holding hands while walking together in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles on April 19.

Australian journalist Jessica Rendall, who captured video of the pair, told PEOPLE at the time they seemed in good spirits. "I must've had a very shocked look on my face because Shawn gave me a knowing smirk as they walked past," she said. "They were very deep in conversation but seemed super comfortable and happy together."

Shortly after that outing, Cabello shared a new song snippet to Instagram which seemingly referenced their Coachella reunion.

"How come you're just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I'll f--- around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," Cabello sang on the track, titled "June Gloom" on her phone.

The pair have been friends dating back to the mid-2010s before dating in 2019. They declared their intention to "continue to be best friends" in a joint statement amid their 2021 breakup.

A source told PEOPLE after Coachella that Mendes and Cabello "have been friendly for several months and hang out," and that they "always seemed to have a special connection."

Related Articles
Tom Holland and Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals
Tom Holland and Zendaya Have Date Night at Lakers Vs. Warriors Game in San Francisco
San Diego Zoo Shares News of Asian Elephant's Death at 59
Mary the 59-Year-Old Asian Elephant Compassionately Euthanized at San Diego Zoo
Billie Lourd attends the ceremony for Carrie Fisher being honored posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 04, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Billie Lourd Pays Emotional Tribute to Carrie Fisher at Star Ceremony: 'My Mom Isn't Just Princess Leia'
Pla Khang 'Wonderful Grandma', 85, Dies After Being Struck by Cement Truck: 'Taken Away In an Instant'
'Loving' and 'Selfless' Grandmother, 85, Dies After Being Struck by Cement Truck in California
Hawaii Tourists Following GPS Directions Rescued After Driving Car 'Straight into the Harbor'
Hawaii Tourists Following GPS Directions Rescued After Driving Car 'Straight into the Harbor'
Pit bull
Pit Bull Who Overcame Spine Fracture Hoping for Home on Specially-Abled Pet Day After 2-Year Wait
bob lee
Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for Slain Cash App Founder Bob Lee
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Pete Davidson at Writers Strike
Pete Davidson, Cynthia Nixon and More Stand in Solidarity with the Writers' Strike
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: TV personality Bam Margera (L) and Nicole Boyd arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Last Stand' held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Bam Margera Says He Was Never Married to Estranged Wife and Fires Back at Claims About Their Son
missing Wash. mom Mikayla Standridge. https://www.facebook.com/FreakNasty99/photos. Mardi Martone/Facebook
'If I Ever Go Missing... Just Know I Didn't Leave': Wash. Mom Vanishes Days After Posting Cryptic Message
Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Willie Nelson Turned 90 with a Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Celebs Who Came Out to Celebrate! (Exclusive)
usher and kimora lee simmons
See Usher Feed Kimora Lee Simmons a Strawberry — 25 Years After She Starred in 'Nice & Slow' Music Video
Mia Goth
See 'X' and 'Pearl' Star Mia Goth Return in 'MaXXXine' First Look Photo with Halsey
In Memory of Brayden Bahme
Wash. Student, 16, Dies After Reportedly Getting Impaled Through Eye During P.E. Class: 'Tragic Accident'
Sydney Sweeney and Fiance Jonathan Davino Step Out Amid Rumors of a Split in New York City
Sydney Sweeney Steps Out with Fiancé Jonathan Davino in N.Y.C.
BLACK-ISH - Thats What Friends Are For Season Premiere Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in hopes to make some new couple friends (and to do their part in increasing participation in each and every election), but Dre is convinced there will be nothing but dud husbands there to befriend. Their expectations are far exceeded when the special guest for the evening is none other than Michelle Obama. To their surprise, the former first lady accepts an invitation for dinner at their house. But on the evening of the special meal, the rest of the Johnsons want to crash the occasion. The season eight premiere of black-ish airs TUESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST/PST) on ABC. (Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images) MICHELLE OBAMA; ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Bruce Springsteen performs at UBS Arena on April 11, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Michelle Obama Sings Backup for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band During Concert in Spain