Camila Cabello Shares Steamy Photo Kissing Shawn Mendes on Christmas: 'My Tall Sweet Funny Boy'

"Camila's coming with me, and we're going to be quarantining in my parents' house," Mendes revealed to PEOPLE ahead of their joyous holiday festivities

On Friday, Cabello paid tribute to her boyfriend as the pair spent Christmas day together at Mendes' home in Canada.

The "Havana" artist, 23, shared a steamy snap on Instagram of the pair sharing a passionate kiss while relaxing in an outdoor hot tub.

"I’m not good at taking a lot of pictures lately but here’s one good one ❤️ merry Christmas!" Cabello wrote of the romantic shot.

Cabello also expressed her appreciation for having Mendes, 22, in her life.

"Thank u Santa for my tall sweet funny boy," she added.

On Christmas Eve, Mendes also shared a too-cute photo of the couple snuggling together on a couch.

In the picture, posted to Mendes' Instagram Stories, Cabello is seen laying on top of her beau as the two cuddle with their newly adopted pup, Tarzan.

Ahead of their joyous festivities, Mendes told PEOPLE that he just couldn't wait to spend the holiday with his leading lady. "I'm going back to my home in Pickering, [in Ontario, Canada]," the pop singer said.

"Camila's coming with me, and we're going to be quarantining in my parents’ house — so, back in my childhood bedroom, and we'll be with my immediate family. I haven't looked forward to something so much in so long — it's really like counting down the minutes."

Earlier this month, the lovebirds and music collaborators became joint dog parents. They revealed the adorable news on social media.

Regarding their decision to welcome a furry friend into their relationship, Mendes told PEOPLE: "I think we're actually overachievers because we spoke to [Dog Whisperer star] Cesar Millan, and we got a dog trainer. We're very strict on all the things we have to do. Then, when he nips at people we're like, 'We're the worst dog parents in the whole world.'"