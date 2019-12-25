Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Spotted Arm-in-Arm in Toronto Before Celebrating New Year's Eve

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes can’t seem to get enough of each other.

The two singers were spotted gearing up for their first New Year’s together as a couple in Mendes’ native Canada.

The musical pair were seen strolling around Toronto Monday, keeping close as they walked arm-in-arm.

The “Living Proof” singer dressed for the cold weather in a long black puffer coat, lace-up platform boots and a tan scarf wrapped around her neck.

Mendes kept things casual in black jeans tucked into matching boots, a grey jean jacket, and a charcoal-colored scarf nestled in between.

Speaking with host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy earlier this month, the 22-year-old star revealed she had plans to ring in 2020 with Mendes, 21, in Toronto.

“I think I’m just gonna hang out with Shawn,” she shared, before correcting herself, “I mean, I don’t think. I know.”

Expressing her excitement in visiting the city, Cabello also said she hopes they can “go out” and enjoy their time together.

The couple’s holiday sighting comes a month after they won the American Music Award for Collaboration of the Year with their second duet “Señorita,” beating out Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s hit “Shallow” and Lil Nas X’s and Billy Ray Cyrus’s viral “Old Town Road.”

“Thank you so much, thank you so much to all of our fans,” Cabello said during their acceptance speech. “Shout out to Shawn’s mom, Karen, who’s watching in Toronto!”

“Hi Karen — mom, love you,” Mendes said softly into the microphone, adding “Sinuhe, love you more.”

“Hah, that’s my mom!” Cabello clarified to the crowd with a laugh.

Though the two have only been officially together for five months, they seem to be head-over-heels in love, enjoying PDA-filled dates courtside at NBA games and even getting inked together.

In an interview with UK’s Capital FM in October, Cabello revealed that they were “happy” and that she “really, really loves him a lot.”

The couple was first linked after the release of their steamy music video for “Señorita” in June, before Mendes confirmed they became official on the Fourth of July.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Fifth Harmony alum shared how she and Mendes went from being friends to a couple.

“During ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ I really bonded with him as more than a friend,” Cabello said of her 2015 collaboration with Mendes. “I think he did too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career.”

At the time, Cabello was 18, while Mendes was 17, and both were in the early stages of their careers.

“An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together,” said Cabello. “Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back.”