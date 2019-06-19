Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Announce New Collaboration with Steamy Teaser Video Clips

Image zoom Monica Schipper/Getty

They’re back — just in time for another summer.

On Tuesday, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello each separately teased a new song, “Señorita,” to be released on June 21.

The Canadian pop star, 20, and former Fifth Harmony member, 22, previously worked together on their 2015 hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which appeared on Mendes’ album Handwritten.

The singers each tweeted different short clips from what looks like a new music video. In Cabello’s clip, she plays a waitress who notices Mendes in a diner, then meets him later on her way out of work. Mendes’ clip seems to show him about to kiss Cabello, then noticing her in the same diner.

The next day, both singers tweeted that their new song would be called “Señorita” with links to pre-save the track.

In December, Cabello commented “IKWYDLS part 2????” on Mendes’ black-and-white Instagram photo of the two sitting on the floor of a room together, with Cabello holding a guitar. “IKWYDLS part 2!!!!” Mendes replied, referencing “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Cabello also posted the same photo with the caption, “Canadian fury + Latin sass.” A few days later, she posted another photo, this time in color, of Mendes braiding her hair in the same room. Fans at the time took it as evidence of a new collaboration.

According to their Instagram accounts, the two met up again at the Grammys in February, where Cabello opened the show in a medley with Young Thug, Ricky Martin and J. Balvin, and Mendes performed alongside Miley Cyrus.

“seems like yesterday we were just kids singing ed sheeran songs in the dressing room, now we’re kids trying not to throw up cause we’re at the Grammys!!!!” Cabello wrote on her post from the night. “i love you forever ❤️”

Mendes is currently headlining his first arena tour for his selt-titled third album. Cabello has teased work on a follow-up to her solo debut Camila, and will join Ed Sheeran’s album No. 6 Collaborations Project for a song with Cardi B.