Shawn Mendes Calls Girlfriend Camila Cabello 'Queen' — See the Sweet Photo!

The new picture comes hours ahead of his The Wonder Residency performance on The Tonight Show

Not just his "Señorita," but his reina, too!

Shawn Mendes shared a loving photo of himself — in the 22-year-old's signature white undershirt and sitting on the kitchen counter — with girlfriend Camila Cabello, 23 — sporting a simple Superman shirt — leaning against him. The barefoot couple also hold hands.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The caption is simple: "reina 🦋," (queen in Spanish.)

The loving comments came trickling in, with Finneas commenting "SO CUTE."

"Who's [sic] shirt is she wearing? 👀," added another.

"*Crying in Spanish*" commented a Mendes stan account.

And one jealous fan added a relatable message, "called her ur queen in Spanish. i need a boyfriend yo 😭."

The cute photo comes hours before Mendes is set to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as part of his The Wonder Residency — "a series of performances from different theaters and venues" with all proceeds benefitting NIVA, which is dedicated to saving independent venues impacted by the pandemic.

Image zoom Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The post also comes days after Cabello shared a photo of her new, short hair after returning to L.A. from filming Cinderella in the United Kingdom. Earlier this week, Cabello shared a photo of herself koala-hugging her "Wonder" boyfriend.

"heheheheheh," she captioned the shot.

Last week, Mendes shared the trailer for a new Netflix documentary In Wonder about his journey to self-discovery and self-love.

"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, 'Everything's about you. They're all ... They have always been about you,'" he says in the trailer.