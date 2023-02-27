Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Step Out Together in L.A. amid Romance Rumors

Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi previously reported the romance rumors

By
Published on February 27, 2023 05:33 PM
02/26/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter step out amid dating rumors in Los Angeles. The 23 year old singer was all smiles while wearing an oversized black hoodie, matching joggers and trainers. Shawn, 24, sported a shearling lined denim jacket and black trousers. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes. Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Is Shawn Mendes "fallin' all in" with Sabrina Carpenter?

On Monday morning, the Grammy nominee, 24, and "Nonsense" singer-songwriter, 23, were spotted enjoying each other's company on a walk in Los Angeles.

The outing further fuels romance rumors after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi recently shared a tip suggesting the pair was dating.

Reps for Mendes and Carpenter have not commented.

Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Mendes — who recently opened up about the "very difficult" decision to cancel his tour — was previously linked to singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. They began publicly dating following the June 2019 release of "Señorita."

The pair remained together throughout the pandemic, quarantined together in Miami and adopted a dog named Tarzan. On Nov. 17, 2021, they shared joint statements via Instagram announcing their split.

"Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Mendes Calls His Break-up Song Writing "Therapeutic"

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

The "Skinny Dipping" perfomer was previously linked the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett. They sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2020, though when Olivia Rodrigo — who was also linked to the star — released her hit single "Driver's License," many fans theorized Carpenter was the "blonde girl" in her lyrics.

While Carpenter and Bassett never officially confirmed their relationship, they have spoken about each other in various interviews. In July 2022, she released her fifth studio album Emails I Can't Send, which documented some of the love and heartbreak she went through the past two years as well as the public scrutiny she faced online.

