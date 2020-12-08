Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Release Intimate 'The Christmas Song' Music Video

"Shot by us, directed by Tarzan from our quarantine bubble," Camila Cabello wrote alongside the clip's release

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are getting in the holiday spirit.

On Monday evening, Mendes, 22, and Cabello, 23, gifted fans with an intimate music video for their recently released collaboration of the classic holiday tune, "The Christmas Song."

Featuring the two musicians spending time at home together, the music video shows the couple — who have been dating since 2019 — dancing under Christmas lights, singing in their home studio in matching Christmas sweaters and playing with the new dog, Tarzan.

Following the release of the video, Cabello sent a message alongside the clip, revealing that the couple's canine companion played a role in its creation. "Merry christmas to you and yours 🖤 #TheChristmasSong video out now," she tweeted. "Shot by us, directed by Tarzan from our quarantine bubble. @ShawnMendes Every stream supports those in need through @feedingamerica."

Mendes similarly shared the clip on his respective Twitter account with his own message for fans. "Merry christmas to you and yours 🖤 #TheChristmasSong video out now. Shot by us, directed by Tarzan," he wrote.

The new duet from the "Señorita" pair will also help out those in need during the holiday season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 31, for every ten million streams of "The Christmas Song," $10,000 will be donated to Feeding America through The Shawn Mendes Foundation.

The charitable act comes in addition to the $100,000 donation the couple made on their own earlier this month.

The pair's "The Christmas Song" cover is featured on the new deluxe version of Mendes' latest album, Wonder, which was released on Monday.

The deluxe release of his LP follows the release of his fourth studio album last week and also includes a cover of "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (BBC Live Version)," as well as the acoustic version and a Surf Mesa Remix of the album's title track.

Elsewhere, the album also features six additional live performances from Mendes' benefit show, Wonder: The Experience, including "Look Up at the Stars" and "Dream."

Last week, the couple announced the release of their rendition of "The Christmas Song" in posts on their respective Instagram pages.

"Wanted to give you guys a few surprise songs for the holidays," Mendes wrote alongside his post. "#WONDER holiday deluxe is out now, including #TheChristmasSong with @camila_cabello 🦋🥺🖤 Proceeds from the song will benefit @feedingamerica & we’re starting by donating $100k to support those in need in the holidays."

Cabello reflected on the past year in her post and said, "This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges," she began. "This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong ❤️."