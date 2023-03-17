Shawn Mendes Addresses Romance Rumors with Sabrina Carpenter: 'We Are Not Dating'

Last month, the Grammy nominee and "Nonsense" singer-songwriter were spotted together on a walk in Los Angeles

By
Published on March 17, 2023 09:23 PM
Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Shawn Mendes is clarifying his relationship status with Sabrina Carpenter.

When asked if he was seeing the "Nonsense" singer, the Grammy nominee denied the rumor in an interview with Dutch television show RTL Boulevard: "We are not dating."

Mendes, 24, and Carpenter, 23, both attended Vanity Fair's Oscar party on Sunday— though they did not walk the red carpet together. Some fans even speculated that the green David Yurman pendant he wore was a nod to Carpenter's birthstone, which is emerald. (A closer look showed that he has been wearing the pendant for years.)

Last month, the two were spotted enjoying each other's company on a walk in Los Angeles.

02/26/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter step out amid dating rumors in Los Angeles. The 23 year old singer was all smiles while wearing an oversized black hoodie, matching joggers and trainers. Shawn, 24, sported a shearling lined denim jacket and black trousers. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes. TheImageDirect.com

Rumors of the musicians' possible romance first sparked after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared a tip suggesting the pair was dating.

They were later seen exiting Miley Cyrus' album release party for Endless Summer Vacation together on March 9.

Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter
Daniele Venturelli/Getty, Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Mendes was previously linked to singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. They began publicly dating following the June 2019 release of "Señorita."

The pair remained together throughout the pandemic, quarantined together in Miami and adopted a dog named Tarzan. On Nov. 17, 2021, they shared joint statements via Instagram announcing their split.

"Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

The "Skinny Dipping" performer was previously linked to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett. They sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2020, though when Olivia Rodrigo — who was also linked to the star — released her hit single "Driver's License," many fans theorized Carpenter was the "blonde girl" in her lyrics.

While Carpenter and Bassett never officially confirmed their relationship, they have spoken about each other in various interviews. In July 2022, she released her fifth studio album Emails I Can't Send, which documented some of the love and heartbreak she went through the past two years as well as the public scrutiny she faced online.

