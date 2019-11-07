Sharon Stone Sues Rapper and MTV Star Chanel West Coast Over Her 2018 Song 'Sharon Stoned'

Image zoom Sharon Stone, Chanel West Coast Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sharon Stone is suing rapper Chanel West Coast for using the actress’ likeness in her song “Sharon Stoned.”

According to the lawsuit obtained by the Hollywood Reporter and Rolling Stone, Stone, 61, claims Chanel — née Chelsea Chanel Dudley — is trying to profit off of the star’s “extraordinary level of popularity and fame” and is suing the 31-year-old rapper for using her name “for commercial purposes without her consent.”

On the track, released in 2018, Chanel, who is best known for her appearances on Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness, repeatedly raps “Sharon, Sharon, Sharon stoned” on the chorus.

She then says “Pull up with the windows tinted/Tell the driver, hold up I’mma need a minute,” before later returning to the chorus.

“The song gratuitously and repeatedly uses the name ‘Sharon Stone’ in its lyrics,'” the lawsuit states. “More than one-quarter of the song’s length (a full one minute and twelve seconds of the song) consists of nothing more than defendant Dudley repeatedly saying the name ‘Sharon Stone’ in mantra-like repetition.”

Along with the song, Chanel dropped a music video, in which she recreates Stone’s interrogation scene from Basic Instinct as well as moments from Casino.

Image zoom Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct Everett Collection

“The video incorporates the infringing song in its entirety, with defendant repeating Sharon Stone’s name dozens of times throughout,” the lawsuit states. “The video is also purposely designed and shot to evoke Sharon Stone’s name, likeness, image, identity, and persona associated with her iconic movie roles.”

“The infringing video incorporates the physical appearance, attributes, traits, looks, mannerisms, qualities, characteristics, clothing, treatment and imagery associated with Sharon Stone’s likeness,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit explains that the use of Stone’s “likeness” is a “conscious disregard of Sharon Stone’s right to privacy and publicity.”

Image zoom Sharon Stone Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The lawsuit also states that Chanel used Stone’s name to “promote the sale of cannabis paraphernalia” as she raps “Sharon stoned,” which is a term used to describe being under the influence of marijuana.

The lawsuit also points out that this is not the first time Chanel has used a celebrity’s likeness. The suit sites an instance where Chanel once compared herself to Drake and Kanye West during an episode of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

A representative for Stone declined to comment on the lawsuit.

A representative for Chanel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In response, Chanel told Rolling Stone that she was “surprised and disappointed by the suit. She also claims that Stone was fine with the song and even agreed to be in the music video.

“Sharon pulled out of participating in the music video the day of the shoot after months of conversations, in-person meetings with myself and the director, two dance rehearsals and even had her own ideas that she shared with myself and my team for the collaborative on the video,” Chanel told Rolling Stone.

Image zoom Chanel West Coast Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“To be frank, the entire production team and myself were surprised when she walked off. Nonetheless, the shoot proceeded. I am an artist who was expressing myself through music by making a song and video about someone whom I greatly admire,” Chanel continued to the outlet.

“I only had the best intentions to create something visually amazing that highlights Sharon Stone as well as myself and for that I have done nothing wrong.”