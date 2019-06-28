Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Slam Donald Trump for Using 'Crazy Train' Without Permission

Image zoom Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, and Donald Trump Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is not welcome aboard Ozzy Osbourne‘s crazy train.

On Thursday, the Black Sabbath frontman and his wife Sharon Osbourne were less than thrilled when they learned that Trump, 73, had used one of Ozzy’s hit songs on social media.

In response to the president’s unauthorized use of “Crazy Train”, the couple slammed Trump and forbid him from using any of Ozzy’s music ever again, before suggesting that he reach out to other musicians who have previously endorsed him.

Early Thursday morning when Trump shared a video to Twitter mocking the audio mishap at the Democratic debate that had occurred just hours earlier on Wednesday evening.

In the clip, which opens with footage of MSNBC having technical difficulties, the screen slowly fades to black and “Crazy Train” starts playing. A silhouette of Trump then appears on the screen as the president emerges from the shadows and walks towards a podium.

“Thank you @MSNBC, real professionals! @chucktodd @maddow” Trump mockingly wrote alongside the video.

The video eventually caught the attention of Sharon, 66, and Ozzy, 70, who made it clear that they did not grant Trump permission to use the song.

In a joint statement posted on Sharon’s Instagram, the couple wrote, “Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train,’ we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne’s music in political ads or in any political campaigns.”

“Ozzy’s music cannot be used for any means without approvals,” they reiterated.

Sharon and Ozzy finished their note by naming some other artists who previously vocalized their support for the president — including Kanye West, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent — that may be agreeable to having their songs used in Trump’s political material.

“In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump,” Sharon wrote. “Perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe #KayneWest [sic] (“Gold Digger”), @KidRock (“I Am the Bullgod”) or @TedNugentofficial (“Stranglehold”) will allow use of their music.”

Reps at the White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ozzy is the latest musician to forbid Trump from using his music in political campaigns, ads, or rallies.

In 2015, Trump notably clashed with R.E.M. for using their song “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” and Neil Young for his song “Rockin’ In the Free World.”

The following year, Aerosmith‘s frontman Steven Tyler slammed Trump for using their song “Dream On” at his rallies.

Months later, Pharrell Williams demanded that his music never be played at rallies after Trump played Williams’ upbeat hit “Happy” at a rally the Saturday following the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed 11 people and injured six others.

The musician and producer sent him a cease and desist letter as a result.

One month later in Nov. 2018, Rihanna discovered that the president had been playing her songs during his political rallies and also made her displeasure known.

In response to Washington Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker’s tweet about the anomalous nature of Trump’s rallies, Rihanna wrote, “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up Philip!”

Adele, the Rolling Stones, Twisted Sister, Elton John, Queen, and Guns N’ Roses have all also spoken out against the president’s use of their music in relation to his political campaign.