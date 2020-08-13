Sharon Osbourne Says Upcoming Biopic Won't Be 'Squeaky Clean': 'It’s an Adult Movie for Adults'

“I hope it will be a story that everybody can relate to,” said Sharon Osbourne of the film based on her life with husband Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne isn't going to sanitize her life story for an upcoming biopic.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the TV personality, 67, and husband Ozzy Osbourne discuss the movie based on their lives that's currently in the works. Son Jack Osbourne told the magazine that the film is in "very, very early stages" but in "active development."

“From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship,” said Ozzy, 71. “It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her. We celebrated 38 years of marriage just recently.”

Sharon and Ozzy met back in 1971, and when the rock star embarked on a solo career, she served as his manager. The pair tied the knot at a Hawaiian ceremony in 1982.

“I hope it will be a story that everybody can relate to,” Sharon said of the upcoming movie. “You don’t have to be a fan of the music, because it’s a story about a survivor. No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It’s just an amazing story of overcoming everything that’s thrown at you in your life.”

“It’s not like any other story,” she added. “It’s not like, ‘rock & roll, crazy, and now I’m a granddad.’ It’s so much more than that.”

Sharon explained that she doesn't anticipate the movie to resemble a music biopic like 2018's Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody — dubbing the PG-13 Queen biopic a "Hallmark rock movie."

“I get why they did that because it was for a younger generation,” she said. “It was squeaky clean. It was, ‘Those songs will live forever,’ and it turned a whole generation onto Queen’s music that had never heard before. So with that, it was phenomenal. But I don’t think it was a great movie. They changed the timing [of the story] and everything in it. That’s why it was ... made ‘nice’ and that’s what made it a Hallmark movie.”

“Our film will be a lot more real,” continued Sharon. “We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that. We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

The famous duo — who share children Kelly, 35, Jack, 34, and Aimee, 36, together — carved a corner in the reality TV world with their hit MTV show, The Osbournes, based on their family life. The "Crazy Train" rocker also, over the course of his storied life, struggled with addiction, a cheating scandal that led to a temporary split from Sharon, and a Parkinson's diagnosis.

“I forgive. It’s going take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage,” Sharon told her Talk co-hosts back in 2016 shortly after taking her husband back. “I just can’t think of my life without him.”

Sharon added: “He was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard. I just had a newfound love, and I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”