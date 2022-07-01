Travis Barker is in the hospital with pancreatitis, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE

Shanna Moakler Speaks Out About Ex Travis Barker's Hospitalization: 'I Pray for a Speedy Recovery'

Shanna Moakler is sending Travis Barker good vibes.

On Thursday, the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 47, spoke out about her ex-husband's hospital stay as he fights pancreatitis.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney [Kardashian]," said Moakler in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

The exes share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, is also a father figure to Moakler's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whose biological father is professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Continued Moakler: "I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried."

She ended her statement by saying the famous drummer "has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."

On Tuesday, Barker was seen getting wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher. A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that he is suffering from pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

"He was complaining of cramps," a source close to the musician told PEOPLE.

Another insider added, "Kourtney was worried. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

Kardashian, 43, who legally tied the knot with Barker on May 15, "won't leave his side" while he's in the hospital, another source told PEOPLE Wednesday.

The source added, "He is getting the best care at Cedars though," noting that doctors are focusing on pain management and determining Barker's condition via a battery of tests and a modified diet.

Alabama and Atiana have also spoken out about Barker's health battle.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time," Atiana wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday. "It is heard, felt and appreciated Xx."

Alabama asked for prayers before Barker's condition was publicly confirmed.