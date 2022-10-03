Shania Twain Details 'Future' Plans to Collab with Harry Styles: 'I'm Going to Hold Harry to That'

Harry Styles is still the one Shania Twain wants to work with.

In a recent interview with Extra, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer-songwriter revealed she wants to collaborate with the former One Direction member "in the future."

After popping up during Styles' 2022 Coachella set for a surprise duet performance of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One," Twain, 57, said she's looking to continue the pair's creative relationship.

"Well, not on this album, but in the future, I would say, 'Yes,'" said the country icon, whose new single "Waking Up Dreaming" from her forthcoming sixth studio album dropped Sept. 23. "I'm going to hold Harry to that."

Looking back on her performance with Styles, 28, she continued, "I think we surprised each other [with] just how natural it was. So, I do planning on doing that with Harry at some point, for sure."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight around the release of "Waking Up Dreaming," Twain also spoke about a prospective collaboration with the "Watermelon Sugar" musician. "We just have to ask. I have never asked him so. I just have to officially ask Harry," she told the outlet, noting that she does "expect him to say yes" to her request.

Shania Twain and Harry Styles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While performing alongside Twain at Coachella, Styles addressed the crowd: "Now I have to tell you, in the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing."

"She also taught me that men are trash," he continued at the time with a laugh, before adding, "but to you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful."

Twain, who was just as excited to perform alongside Styles, noted: "I'm [at a] loss for words, I'm a bit starstruck ... when I was writing this song, you were just a kid, so it's kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting right here now, singing this song with you."