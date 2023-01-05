Shania Twain Says Performing with Harry Styles at Coachella Was 'One of the Highlights of My Career'

Shania Twain is still in bliss after hitting the stage with Harry Styles for Coachella.

As Styles, 28, headlined the event this past April, Twain, 57, popped up as a surprise guest and performed a few of her own tracks, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "You're Still the One."

She reflected on the iconic moment during a conversation with TODAY.com, praising it as "one of the highlights of my career."

In the article published on Thursday, Twain recalled meeting the "As It Was" singer backstage at one of his concerts, a moment that led to them later taking to the Coachella stage together.

"He was just really on his way up when I first met him," said Twain before calling Styles "sweet."

She shared how Styles told her he first began listening to her hits with his mom, who was a huge fan.

"'I love (my mom) for that, because I love your music,'" Twain said Styles told her.

The two exchanged information after Styles asked for Twain to call his mother on her birthday, which was coming up at the time. She did the favor and that marked the beginning of their growing friendship.

Speaking about how she ended up on stage with him in April, Twain told TODAY.com, "We stayed in touch ever since and then he invited me to the Coachella performance. We're just very easy together, it's like we've known each other for a very long time."

She continued, "He's one of these kids that's part of the generation that 25, 30 years ago were 4, 5, 6 years old in the audience. Now it's this full-circle moment where they are old enough now to speak for themselves and they can come and see me without the parents and express their admiration for my music and to thank me for the inspiration."

The five-time Grammy winner concluded, "It's very rewarding for me to still be doing this and to hear their gratitude in person."

Six months after their performance, Twain revealed that fans haven't seen the last of her and Styles together.

She told Extra in October that she's looking to continue the pair's creative relationship.

"Well, not on this album, but in the future, I would say, 'Yes,'" said the country icon, who's set to release her sixth studio album Queen of Me on Feb. 3. "I'm going to hold Harry to that."

Looking back on her performance with Styles, she continued, "I think we surprised each other [with] just how natural it was. So, I do plan on doing that with Harry at some point, for sure."