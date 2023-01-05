Shania Twain Says Performing with Harry Styles at Coachella Was 'One of the Highlights of My Career'

Shania Twain surprised fans when she popped up during Harry Styles' Coachella performance in April and sung two of her biggest hits

By
Published on January 5, 2023 11:37 PM
Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Harry Styles and Shania Twain. Photo: mega

Shania Twain is still in bliss after hitting the stage with Harry Styles for Coachella.

As Styles, 28, headlined the event this past April, Twain, 57, popped up as a surprise guest and performed a few of her own tracks, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "You're Still the One."

She reflected on the iconic moment during a conversation with TODAY.com, praising it as "one of the highlights of my career."

In the article published on Thursday, Twain recalled meeting the "As It Was" singer backstage at one of his concerts, a moment that led to them later taking to the Coachella stage together.

"He was just really on his way up when I first met him," said Twain before calling Styles "sweet."

She shared how Styles told her he first began listening to her hits with his mom, who was a huge fan.

"'I love (my mom) for that, because I love your music,'" Twain said Styles told her.

The two exchanged information after Styles asked for Twain to call his mother on her birthday, which was coming up at the time. She did the favor and that marked the beginning of their growing friendship.

Speaking about how she ended up on stage with him in April, Twain told TODAY.com, "We stayed in touch ever since and then he invited me to the Coachella performance. We're just very easy together, it's like we've known each other for a very long time."

She continued, "He's one of these kids that's part of the generation that 25, 30 years ago were 4, 5, 6 years old in the audience. Now it's this full-circle moment where they are old enough now to speak for themselves and they can come and see me without the parents and express their admiration for my music and to thank me for the inspiration."

The five-time Grammy winner concluded, "It's very rewarding for me to still be doing this and to hear their gratitude in person."

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Honored with Banner at MSG After Wrapping 15-Date Residency: 'That's Insane'

Six months after their performance, Twain revealed that fans haven't seen the last of her and Styles together.

She told Extra in October that she's looking to continue the pair's creative relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Well, not on this album, but in the future, I would say, 'Yes,'" said the country icon, who's set to release her sixth studio album Queen of Me on Feb. 3. "I'm going to hold Harry to that."

Looking back on her performance with Styles, she continued, "I think we surprised each other [with] just how natural it was. So, I do plan on doing that with Harry at some point, for sure."

Related Articles
Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Shania Twain Details 'Future' Plans to Collab with Harry Styles: 'I'm Going to Hold Harry to That'
Shania Twain Rollout
Shania Twain on Reclaiming Her Throne: 'I Don't Have Anything to Prove Anymore'
Shania Twain Giddy Up! Artwork
Shania Twain Shares Infectious Single 'Giddy Up!' as She Reveals Topless Shoot Was 'Scary' but 'Empowering'
Shania Twain With Pastel Pink Hair During Today Show Appearance
Shania Twain Rocks Pastel Pink Hair During 'Today' Show Appearance — See the Look!
harry styles 2022 style tout
10 Times Harry Styles' Style Stole the Show This Year
Shania Twain Rollout
Shania Twain on Finding 'Peace' (and Love Again) After Ex's Affair: 'The Resentment Is Gone'
Shania Twain Rollout
Shania Twain on Posing Topless and 'Embracing' Menopause: I'm 'So Unashamed of My New Body'
2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Honoree Shania Twain, winner for the Music Icon of 2022, and Billy Porter on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, on December 6, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Shania Twain Receives Icon Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards: 'I Miss My Mother at These Moments'
Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain
Ryan Reynolds Thanks Shania Twain After She Adds His Name Into 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
shania twain
Shania Twain Thanks Fans for 'Crazy' Success of 'Come On Over' to Celebrate Album's 25th Anniversary
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Once Accidentally Channeled Shania Twain While Discussing His Issues with Meri
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Once Accidentally Channeled Shania Twain While Discussing His Issues with Meri
Shania Twain at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images); Shania Twain - That Don't Impress Me Much (Official Music Video) Shania Twain
Shania Twain Channels 1998 Music Video Look at 2022 People's Choice Awards — Abs and All!
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on . Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album "The Woman in Me," which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time Music - Shania Twain, New York, United States - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain Says She's Feeling 'Empowered' as She Announces 2023 Album 'Queen of Me' and Tour
Omar Apollo
Grammy Nominee Omar Apollo Talks Breakthrough Year: 'Everything I Wanted People to Feel, It Was Felt'
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on . Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album "The Woman in Me," which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time Music - Shania Twain, New York, United States - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain Says She Would 'Flatten' Her Breasts to Avoid Stepfather's Abuse as a Teenager
Elton John, Shania Twain, Chris Martin
Shania Twain Releases Deluxe 'Come on Over' with Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas Duets