Shania Twain Thanks Fans for 'Crazy' Success of 'Come On Over' to Celebrate Album's 25th Anniversary

"I couldn't even imagine that in my wildest dreams!! Thank you," wrote Twain in honor of the 1997 album, which spawned hits like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "That Don't Impress Me Much"

By
Published on November 4, 2022 03:25 PM
shania twain
Shania Twain. Photo: shania twain/twitter

Man, it feels like Shania Twain just released Come On Over!

The country-pop icon celebrated the 1997 album's 25th anniversary via social media on Friday by looking back on her third studio effort — which not only spawned such iconic hits as "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" but also set a plethora of music industry records.

"25 years ago I released Come On Over... and because of your support, that album went on to become: The biggest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time, the best-selling country music album ever [and] the biggest-selling album by a Canadian country artist ...Crazy," she wrote.

She then seemingly teased a forthcoming project in honor of the anniversary, adding, "I couldn't even imagine that in my wildest dreams!! Thank you - Actually I should probably do something to celebrate it, right??"

The Grammy-winning superstar also posted a mash-up of the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" music videos, showing off her eye-catching mid-90s fashion, with Twain vamping in thigh-high black boots and a leopard hoodie, among other looks.

In August, another one of Twain's style moments was celebrated when she attended the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville and received the ACM Poet's Award.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelsea-ballerini/" data-inlink="true">Kelsea Ballerini</a> and Shania Twain
Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain.

There, the "You're Still the One" singer marveled at fellow artist Kelsea Ballerini, who wore the same gown Twain wore for the 1999 Grammy Awards.

"I am so blown away," she told Entertainment Tonight of Ballerini wearing the iconic white, sequin turtleneck gown. "She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It's very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, 'I hope it's not too dusty after being in the [GRAMMY Museum].'"

The dress was loaned to Ballerini from the Grammy museum, which at the time was hosting the "Power of Women in Country" exhibit.

Twain went on to reminisce. "It was an incredible night for me at the GRAMMYs. That dress represented that experience, so I'm just happy to see it alive again," she told ET of the '90s award show, where she performed "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" and won best country song and best female country vocal performance for "You're Still the One."

She continued, "Now it has a new life, and it has new memories, and it's really great to be able to share that with other people, with another woman. Obviously it's a huge compliment to be admired enough that someone would want to step into my dress."

Next year, Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, which features singles including "Waking Up Dreaming," "Last Day of Summer" and "Not Just a Girl."

