Shakira's Hit 'Whenever, Wherever' Reaches No. 1 (18 Years Later!) Following Super Bowl Performance

Shakira’s still got it!

Nearly 20 years after its initial release, the Colombian singer’s hit song, “Whenever, Wherever” reached No. 1 on U.S. iTunes Tuesday. “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” released in 2010, reached No. 6.

Shakira found major success in the U.S. in the early 2000s with multiple chart-topping songs, but neither “Whenever, Wherever” or “Waka Waka” ever hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, with the former peaking at No. 6 and the latter at No. 38.

Her resurgence comes two days after Shakira’s appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday, where she performed alongside Jennifer Lopez in Miami. The pair made history as the first two Latina women to co-headline the show.

Image zoom Shakira in her "Whenever, Wherever" music video Shakira/YouTube

Shakira, who turned 43 on Sunday, posted a photo of her on stage following the performance, writing that she had received “the best birthday gift.”

“The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” she captioned the post. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

Image zoom Shakira (left) and Jennifer Lopez Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

During the unforgettable 12-minute show, Shakira sang “Whenever, Wherever,” rocking a sparkly red two-piece outfit, in addition to “She Wolf,” “Empire,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and Cardi B‘s “I Like It” with Bad Bunny. After Lopez’s set, Shakira returned to the stage and the duo sang “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka” together.

Months before the halftime show, Shakira told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show that performing at the Super Bowl has always been a bucket list item of hers.

“I think it’s the holy grail of the entertainment industry,” she said in October. “It’s a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it’s gonna be fantastic and I’m gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people.”