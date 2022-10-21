Months after Shakira and her longtime partner Gerard Piqué announced they were going their separate ways, she's singing about a broken heart.

On Thursday, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer released her collaboration with Puerto Rican star Ozuna titled "Monotonía." She also released an accompanying music video where her heart is ripped out of her chest — literally.

In the music video, directed by Jaume de la Iguana and Shakira, the 45-year-old singer is visibly upset in the middle of a grocery store before someone blasts her across the chest.

Ozuna then makes his appearance and singer to her as she lies injured on the ground. Later, with a giant hole in her chest, the Colombian singer gets herself up and grabs her bloody heart off the ground.

Shakira and Ozuna. Jaume de la Iguana

She's then seen walking around a city at night with the hole through her chest, bumping into men around her before she drops the heart and steps on it. Next, she walks into a building where Ozuna, 30, is waiting for her with a box and she places her heart inside it. He then takes the box and places it in a columbarium-type wall, with Shakira keeping the key.

In the end, she walks away with a smile — demonstrating a sense of strength and resilience after the pain she endured.

Earlier this month, she teased the heartbreak anthem by releasing a portion of the lyrics piece by piece: "No fue culpa tuya/Ni tampoco mía/Fue culpa de la monotonía." ("It wasn't your fault nor mine/It was monotony's fault.)"

Shakira. Shakira/YouTube

The new song comes four months after Shakira and Piqué— with whom she shares two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — announced they were going their separate ways.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement in June. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Last month, Shakira opened up about the split for the first time during a cover story interview with ELLE.

Noting that "it's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it," the singer explained that the constant presence of paparazzi outside her home and the various headlines have made a tough situation in the public eye much harder.

She also said she felt the pressure she worked to establish a co-parenting relationship with the 35-year-old soccer star.

Shakira. Shakira/YouTube

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved," she said, adding, "And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately."

Aside from managing the situation for her kids, she also opened up about her own feelings about the split.

"For those women like me who believe in values like family who had the dream, the big dream of having a family forever, to see that dream broken or shredded into pieces is probably one of the most painful things that you can ever go through," she said.

"Monotonía" is out now.