Shakira and Tom Cruise Pose for Photos at F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023

On Saturday, Shakira received Billboard's Woman of the Year award at the Latin Women in Music gala, where she seemingly addressed her split from ex Gerard Piqué

By
Published on May 8, 2023 09:15 PM
Shakira Hangs Out with Tom Cruise at the F1 Miami Grand Prix
Shakira and Tom Cruise. Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty

Shakira and Tom Cruise were spotted at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix over the weekend.

In photos, the Colombian singer and the Top Gun: Maverick actor enjoyed the event as part of a group on Sunday. Shakira, 46, sported a green, cutout corset top and large shades while Cruise, 60, kept it casual with a white polo. He also posed with Fast & Furious actors Vin Diesel and Ludacris at the race.

The appearance came one day after Shakira received Billboard's first Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala. During her acceptance speech, she seemingly shared her thoughts on her headline-generating split from ex Gerard Piqué.

Tom Cruise and Shakira. DPPI/Shutterstock

"This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman," Shakira told the audience while accepting her award.

"It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be," she continued.

"Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once," she added.

Shakira. Chris Graythen/Getty

Shakira, who announced her separation from the soccer star last June after first confirming their relationship in March 2011, then talked about realizing her worth as a woman.

"But there comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is," she said. "A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself."

Shakira added, "A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves."

Meanwhile, Cruise accepted the 2023 MTV Award for best performance in a movie while flying a fighter jet on Sunday.

In a clip thanking viewers for the fan-voted honor, Cruise was seen inside a fighter plane high in the sky wearing sunglasses and speaking into a headset. His golden popcorn trophy was inside the aircraft with him.

"Thank you so much for this award," he said. "I make these films for you. I love you. I love entertaining you. To know how much you enjoy it, how much you appreciate it, there's just no better feeling."

