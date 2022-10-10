In a series of cryptic Instagram posts over the weekend — including one with a heart being stomped on — Shakira is teasing what appears to be her newest heartbreak anthem "Monotonía."

"It wasn't your fault," the 45-year-old Colombian star wrote in the first Instagram post, followed by "mine either" and "it was the monotony's fault."

Later, on Saturday, she shared a disturbing video of a human heart being crushed by a men's show and captioned the post, "I never said anything, but it hurt. I knew that this would happen."

Finally, on Sunday, she revealed the cover art to her new song "Monotonía," out Oct. 19, with a sword stabbing into a heart. The song is a collaboration with Puerto Rican star Ozuna.

The new song comes four months after Shakira and partner Gerard Piqué — with whom she shares two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — announced they were going their separate ways.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement in June. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Last month, Shakira opened up about the split for the first time during a cover story interview with ELLE.

Noting that "it's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it," the singer explained that the constant presence of paparazzi outside her home and the various headlines have made a tough situation in the public eye much harder.

She also said she felt the pressure she worked to establish a co-parenting relationship with the 35-year-old soccer star.

"Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved," she said, adding, "And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately."

Aside from managing the situation for her kids, she also opened up about her own feelings about the split.

RELATED VIDEO: Shakira Ordered to Face Trial Over Tax Fraud in Spain

"For those women like me who believe in values like family who had the dream, the big dream of having a family forever, to see that dream broken or shredded into pieces is probably one of the most painful things that you can ever go through," she noted

Elsewhere in the interview, Shakira reflected on the time she's taken away from her career, saying she had no regrets.

"I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right?" she said, later adding. "And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love."

"Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us," she said. "You know, that is it. That's all I can say."

The couple first confirmed their relationship in March 2011. They met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.