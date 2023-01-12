Shakira Throws Shade at Ex Gerard Piqué in Spicy New Song Lyrics: 'I'm Too Good for You'

Shakira and Piqué announced their separation last year

By
Published on January 12, 2023 03:00 PM

Shakira is taking aim at her ex, Gerard Piqué, in the cutthroat lyrics of her latest song.

The Colombian superstar, 45, unveiled a new collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap titled "BZRP Music Session #53" on Thursday, which features specific lyrics about their split, its aftermath and Piqué's current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

"Sorry, I already took another plane / I'm not coming back here / I don't want another disappointment," sings Shakira on the upbeat Spanish-language track, per a translation from Billboard, seeming to reference her recent move from Barcelona to Miami with her and the 35-year-old former soccer star's sons, Milan and Sasha. "You go around saying you're a champion / And when I needed you / You gave your worst version."

"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she continues, nodding to her 2009 hit "She Wolf," released shortly before the pair met in 2010. "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Singer Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Shakira. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Shakira then seems to get into even more specific details about their breakup. "You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor / Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government," sings the musician, appearing to mention her ongoing tax fraud trial in Spain. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

Later in the song, the Grammy winner seems to make comments about Piqué's 23-year-old girlfriend, Marti. "I wish you luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," she sings. "I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You're going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too."

In the chorus, repeated multiple times throughout the song, Shakira declares, "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

After 11 years together, she and Piqué announced their separation in a joint statement on June 4, 2022, which read, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Singer Shakira (R) and soccer player Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Shakira and Gerard Piqué. Frazer Harrison/Getty

News of their split came after the Spanish news outlet El Periodico reported that Piqué was living separately from the singer and their children.

Earlier this month, Shakira offered fans an emotional but uplifting message for 2023 in an Instagram post written in both Spanish and English, noting that those who have been betrayed "must continue" to keep the faith. "Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands," she wrote.

"Even if someone's betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side."

The songstress also expressed her belief that pain can propel growth. "Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love," the post read.

