Shakira Says Her Father Is Home Following Hospital Stay, Practices 'Cognitive Stimulation' with Him

Shakira Tends to Her Father Following 'Bad Fall' and Hospital Discharge

Shakira's father, William Mebarak Chadid, is making strides in his healing journey.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, opened up about her father's health on Wednesday alongside a video posted on Instagram after revealing last week that he suffered a dangerous accident.

The three-time Grammy Award winner showed the pair practicing some "cognitive stimulation" at home as she stood opposite him with large note cards with words in Spanish for him to read aloud.

"With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after the trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us up with your immense love," she captioned the post.

Shakira revealed on Saturday her father had recently experienced a "bad fall," offering an update through a post on Twitter.

"Guys, I'm getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently," the music artist began.

"I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now," she continued.

The news comes shortly after she and her longtime partner Gerard Piqué, 35, announced their separation last week.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement on Saturday. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority."

"Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," Shakira and the professional soccer player added.