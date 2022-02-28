Shakira Reveals the One Relatable Reason She and Gerard Piqué 'Fight'

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have been together since 2011, and share two young sons

Shakira's most recent single "Don't Wait Up" rings a little too true for her longtime love Gerard Piqué.

The singer revealed in a new interview that due to their different upbringings — she's Colombian and he's Spanish — they don't exactly see eye to eye on punctuality — which can sometimes lead to arguments.

"My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He's tired of waiting up," she said with a laugh on the podcast Planet Weirdo with Holly H. "'Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time."

Shakira, 45, explained that because Piqué, 35, has long been part of a soccer team, he's used to a strict, regimented schedule, unlike the singer. (He's played for FC Barcelona since 2008.)

"His mind is structured like that and mine… I've become a lot more punctual since I met him," she said. "[But] the times that we actually fight is because I'm late and he's waiting up."

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer also noted that her career just operates differently, as days of the week blend together and the weeks and weekends all meld into one.

"I've always been working, it doesn't matter if I need to work on a Saturday or a Sunday or a Monday, it's the same," she said. "So I completely lost the notion of time."

She and Piqué have been together since 2011, and they share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The pair met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Shakira released "Don't Wait Up" in July, which marked her first solo release since 2017 and her first English language track since "Try Everything" in 2016.