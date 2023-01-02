Shakira Opens Up About Moving Past Betrayal as She Marks First New Year's Since Gerard Piqué Split

Celebrating her first solo New Year's since splitting from longtime partner Gerard Piqué, Shakira offered fans an emotional but uplifting message for 2023.

In an Instagram post written in Spanish and English, the singer, 45, wrote that those who have been betrayed "must continue" to keep the faith. "Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands," she wrote.

"Even if someone's betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side."

The songstress also expressed her belief that pain can propel growth. "Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love," the post read.

The Jan. 1 message appears to be personal for her as it follows Shakira's high-profile split from athlete Piqué last year.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The three-time Grammy Award winner and the 35-year-old retired soccer player announced their separation in June, writing, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former couple recently reached a custody agreement regarding the care of their two sons, Milan and Sasha, in the wake of their split. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment," they said at the time in a statement to PEOPLE. "We appreciate that their privacy will be respected."

Shakira and Gerard Piqué with their kids in 2018. Shakira Instagram

However, Shakira has made it clear that the end of her romantic partnership has been anything but easy.

In a September interview with Elle, the musician referred to losing her relationship as "the darkest hours of my life," saying it was "hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it, and because I'm in the public eye."

The former couple first met in 2010 on the set of the "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video. They confirmed their relationship in 2011. Shakira gave birth to their first son, Milan, in 2013, and their second son, Sasha, was born in 2015.