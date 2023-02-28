Shakira Opens Up About Finding Strength and 'Feeling Complete' After Gerard Piqué Split

Months after her split from Gerard Piqué, Shakira is opening up about finding strength after heartbreak.

The Colombian singer sat down for an interview (conducted in Spanish) with Enrique Acevedo of Canal Estrellas on Wednesday and reflected on learning to feel complete on her own.

"I've always been very emotionally dependent [on men] – I have to confess this. I was in love with love," Shakira, 46, told the host, adding that she once believed that a woman needed a man to feel complete.

"One way or another, I've managed to learn it from another perspective and feel that I'll be fine on my own," she said. "When a woman has to face [hardships] in life, she comes out stronger. When you come out stronger it means you're learning to recognize your weaknesses and accept your vulnerability."

Now, Shakira says that she's "on the way the way up" and has "managed to feel that I am enough" — something she "never thought would happen."

"I feel complete — because I feel like I can depend on myself and I have two kids who depend on me," she said of sons Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10, whom she shares with Piqué, 36.

"I have to be stronger than a lion. That strength, in order for it to be real and not a façade… it needs to be the result of a great pain. Accepting that pain and tolerating the frustration because there are things in life that don't turn out the way we want them to."

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer added, "There are dreams that shatter and we need to pick up the pieces and put them back together ourselves."

Shakira and the soccer star announced they were going their separate ways in June, more than 11 years after they first confirmed their relationship.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Since then, Piqué went Instagram official with girlfriend Clara Chia Martí, 23, in January. Meanwhile, Shakira released three tracks where she seemingly addresses the split.

The most recent is a collaboration with fellow Colombian star Karol G titled "TQG," where they sing about watching a former partner move on and the ways in which they've emerged stronger from the relationship.

"Seeing you with the new one hurt me / But I'm already set by myself," Shakira sang on the track in lyrics translated from Spanish to English. "What we lived I forgot / And that's what offended you / That even life improved me / You are no longer welcome here / I saw that your girlfriend threw at me / It doesn't make me angry, I laugh."

In January, she released a cutthroat track with Argentine producer Bizarrap titled "BZRP Music Session #53." During her interview with Acevedo, she said she "entered the studio one way and came out another" when working on the song.

"I wish you luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," she sang. "I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You're going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too."

In the chorus, repeated multiple times throughout the song, Shakira declares, "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."