Shakira Is Opening Two Schools in Her Native Colombia to 'Continue Paving the Way for Peace'

Shakira‘s hips don’t lie — and neither does her charitable work.

The “Trap” singer, 41, shared on Instagram that she is opening two schools in her home country of Colombia in Cartagena and Barranquilla with her Pies Descalzos Foundation. She said that the schools will work with more than 2,000 students.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

She posted a series of images from the Friday kickoff event, where she spoke and posed next to the first blocks of a wall. In an off-the-shoulder pink shirt and jeans and with her wavy hair down, Shakira smiled with groups of children.

“On behalf of Fundacion Pies Descalzos — to Costa Cruceros, the National Ministry of Education, the Mayor’s office of Barranquilla, the Mayor’s office of Cartagena, the Fundacion FC Barcelona, LCI Education Foundation and the Swiss Embassy in Colombia — thank you for participating in the construction of these two new schools that will take us one step further towards quality in Colombia and Latin America,” she said in a statement.

RELATED VIDEO: Diddy to Open Third Charter School After Pledging $1 Million Towards Underprivileged Students

“Investing in education and offering equal opportunities to our boys and girls is the way to continue paving the way for peace,” the statement continued.

Shakira Pedro Mendoza/AP/Shutterstock

Shakira Luis Charris/AFP/Getty

When Shakira was 8, her parents took her to visit an impoverished area in Colombia. “I saw kids living on the street, running around barefoot and sniffing glue,” she recalled in 2012. “I made a promise to myself that I would become successful and do everything in my power to help those kids.”

RELATED VIDEO: Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s Love Story

She made good on the promise when she started the Pies Descalzos Foundation, which gives children access to education and nutrition, in 1997.

The foundation aims to “build brick-by-brick every day, together with our donors, a different future for children and young people in Colombia,” according to its website.

Shakira Luis Charris/AFP/Getty

Shakira Ricardo Maldonado Rozo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

RELATED: Shakira Pulls Necklace from Website After Fans Notice It Bears Striking Resemblance to Nazi Symbol

“There is nothing more gratifying than seeing a child who could have been recruited into drug trafficking or guerrilla warfare not only graduating from high school but excelling throughout and now preparing for university,” Shakira said in 2012.