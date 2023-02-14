Shakira Lip Syncs to SZA's Revenge-Focused 'Kill Bill' in Pointed Valentine's Day Video

This Valentine's Day, newly single Shakira is opting for revenge over romance — sort of.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer marked the loved-up holiday Tuesday with a decidedly unromantic video that featured her lip syncing to SZA's "Kill Bill" while mopping her kitchen.

Shakira, 46, and longtime partner Gerard Piqué announced their separation in June, and the former soccer star went Instagram official with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti on Jan. 25.

The Colombian superstar's song selection certainly raised some eyebrows among fans, as the lyrics to "Kill Bill" center around a scorned woman who indulges in her wildest revenge fantasies in order to help ease her broken heart.

"I might kill my ex/Not the best idea/His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here?" Shakira sings in the video. "I might kill my ex/I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone/I did it all for love."

The star did not include a caption with her video, but shared plenty with fans last month in the lyrics of her song "BZRP Music Session #53," a collaboration with the Argentine producer Bizarrap.

The Spanish-language track appeared to be a deep dive into her relationship with Piqué and its aftermath, as well as her apparent decision to move with the couple's sons Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10, from Barcelona to Miami.

"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she sings on the track, nodding to her 2009 hit "She Wolf," released shortly before the pair met in 2010. "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Later in the song, Shakira appears to directly reference the 23-year-old Marti.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I wish you luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," she sings. "I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You're going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too."

Shakira and Piqué first confirmed their relationship in 2011 after meeting the year prior on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

They announced their separation in June with a joint statement.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the exes said at the time. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."