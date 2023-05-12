Shakira Hangs Out with F1 Star Lewis Hamilton on Boat Outing After 2023 Miami Grand Prix

Over the weekend, Shakira was photographed with Tom Cruise at the racing event

Published on May 12, 2023 01:05 PM
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton. Photo: RM/MEGA

There's a "She Wolf" in your boat, Lewis Hamilton.

On Wednesday, Shakira was spotted hanging out with the British Formula One star and friends for a boat outing in Miami after attending the 2023 Grand Prix over the weekend.

The "Hips Don't Lie" performer, 46, donned a casual lavender look, while Hamilton, 38, wore swim trunks for the occasion — which came shortly after they reportedly met at Cipriani restaurant following the races.

Shakira sparks new romance rumors as she enjoys Miami boat trip with F1 megastar Lewis Hamilton hours after the pair crossed paths at a fancy restaurant.
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton. RM/MEGA

At the Grand Prix, Shakira was also photographed enjoying the event with Tom Cruise as part of a group. Cruise, 60, also posed with Fast & Furious actors Vin Diesel and Ludacris at the race.

While chatting with Martin Brundle for Sky Sports on Sunday, Cruise did not hesitate to express his support for Hamilton. "Lewis always," he said. "He's a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day."

The race was ultimately won by Dutch-Belgian driver Max Verstappen, with Hamilton placing sixth.

Shakira Hangs Out with Tom Cruise at the F1 Miami Grand Prix
Shakira and Tom Cruise. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty

Shakira's attendance at the Grand Prix went down one day after she received Billboard's first Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala. During her acceptance speech, she seemingly shared her thoughts on her headline-generating split from ex Gerard Piqué.

"This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman," she told the audience while accepting her award.

"It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be," she continued.

"Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once," she added.

2023 BILLBOARD MUJERES LATINAS EN LA MUSICA -- "2023 Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Musica" -- Pictured: Shakira at the Watsco Center on May 7, 2023
Shakira. Jason Koerner/TELEMUNDO via Getty

Shakira, who announced her separation from the soccer star last June after first confirming their relationship in March 2011, then talked about realizing her worth as a woman.

"But there comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is," she said. "A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself."

Shakira added, "A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves."

She released her latest single, "Acróstico," on Friday — listen here.

