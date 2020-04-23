Shakira Graduates from UPenn Ancient Philosophy Course: 'My Hobbies Are Very Impractical'

Image zoom Shakira/Twitter

Shakira has also been learning in online school!

The singer, 43, proudly shared her Ancient Philosophy course certificate from the University of Pennsylvania on Thursday, showing her fans and followers on Twitter that she had been taking classes virtually.

"I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep," said the mom of two, whose real name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll.

"Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month!" Shakira added.

The star and longtime love of nearly a decade Gerard Piqué share two sons: Sasha, 5, and 7-year-old Milan.

Shakira previously updated fans on her Ancient Philosophy course in late March as she and Piqué shared a video of her studying at home. "Just a benign ancient philosophy course at @uofpenn to make the confinement productive. I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!!" she captioned a clip that was filmed by her partner.

Meanwhile, the soccer star wrote, "Studying philosophy! Smart ass! #stayhome."

As Shakira continues to stay home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she has shared her various indoor activities with fans on social media.

Recently, the singer showed off the tie-dye shirts she made her with her elder child on Instagram. "Wearing a tie dye t-shirt my son Milan made for me!" she wrote.

