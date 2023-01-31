Why Do Shakira's Fans Think a Jar of Jam Had Something to Do with Her Split from Gerard Piqué?

Did Shakira split from Gerard Piqué after finding out he allegedly cheated on her due to some mysteriously missing jam? No one truly knows, but the Colombian superstar's fans certainly think so.

Following the release of Shakira's hit collaboration with Bizarrap titled "BZRP Music Session #53" — which features lyrics about the split and Piqué's current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti — earlier this month, fans have been digging for information regarding what went south between the couple after more than a decade together.

Less than two months before announcing their separation in June 2022, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer-songwriter released a collaboration with Rauw Alejandro titled "Te Felicito" alongside a music video. In the clip, Shakira can be seen opening a refrigerator door and looking inside, only to find Alejandro's head on a plate.

During an interview about the song and video with British television show This Morning in May 2022, the hosts reportedly asked Shakira what she was looking for in the fridge. Translated from Spanish to English per ShowNews Today, she replied, "To find the truth! It is when I go to the fridge and find the head of Rauw Alejandro."

According to ShowNews Today, Shakira later revealed in an interview with the Spanish TV show Socialite that she discovered Piqué's alleged infidelity after returning home from a trip to find that some of her jam was missing.

What does jam have to do with infidelity? Well, per the outlet, the "She Wolf" performer favored a particular strawberry jam that the 35-year-old former soccer star didn't like, leading her to believe that someone else had entered their home while she was gone and eaten the jam.

While it's important to note that video of the alleged interview isn't easily available online, many of Shakira's fans have posted tweets about the jam rumor.

"Shakira's jam watching Piqué's mistress reach for the jar," wrote one Twitter user alongside a photo of Doja Cat's viral all-red outfit worn during Paris Fashion Week.

Captioning a clip of Shakira in a red-toned tunnel from the "She Wolf" music video, another fan tweeted, "Shakira inside the jam jar investigating how much was missing."

After Piqué took his relationship with Marti public by sharing a selfie of the pair via Instagram on Jan. 25, another fan quoted a tweet of the photo and wrote, "we need to bring back shame. if i broke shakira's heart or ate her jam, i would never show my face again."

Neither Shakira nor Piqué have commented on the jam-eating rumor.

Upon the release of "BZRP Music Session #53" earlier this month, fans took note of the lyrics about her ex and Marti, 23.

"Sorry, I already took another plane / I'm not coming back here / I don't want another disappointment," Shakira sings, likely referencing her recent move from Barcelona to Miami with her two sons, Milan and Sasha, both shared with Piqué. "You go around saying you're a champion / And when I needed you / You gave your worst version."

She continues, "Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you / I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Later in the song, Shakira shades Piqué and his decision to date a 23-year-old.

"I wish you luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," she sings. "I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You're going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too."