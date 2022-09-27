Shakira Facing Possible 8 Years in Jail After Being Ordered to Stand Trial for Tax Fraud

On Tuesday, Spanish authorities cleared the way for prosecutors to pursue further legal action against the "Hips Don't Lie" singer

By
September 27, 2022
shakira
Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Shakira is to stand trial in her $13.9 million tax evasion case.

On Tuesday, Spanish authorities cleared the way for prosecutors to pursue further legal action against the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, reported the Associated Press.

A trial date has not yet been set, per the outlet, but the star faces a possible eight-year sentence plus a large fine if she is found guilty of not paying taxes from 2012 to 2014.

In July, she rejected a settlement offer in the case, according to Reuters, which would have settled the case out of court.

Shakira has denied any wrongdoing, and her public relations firm maintains that she has paid what she owed plus $3 million in interest, per the AP.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué
Shakira and Gerard Piqué. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The case hinges on where Shakira lived during the two-year time span. The performer alleges that she spent most of her time in her primary residence, the Bahamas, while prosecutors will aim to prove she spent the majority of the period in Spain.

In documents obtained by both El Periodico and El Pais, the singer's defense claimed that she had spent most of her time abroad, and made no effort to intentionally hide her income, citing any misunderstandings as "a difference in criteria."

In May, a court in Spain dismissed her appeal in the case, ruling that there was enough proof to move forward. The court upheld a ruling from July 2021, when Spanish Judge Marco Juberías determined there was "sufficient evidence of criminality" following an investigation that went on for three years, according to the AP.

A representative for the Colombian musician told PEOPLE in July she is "confident in her innocence."

Shakira attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
Shakira attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront. Roy Rochlin/Getty

"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm," the rep says.

Their statement continues, "Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

Shakira was first accused of tax evasion in January 2018. That February, she paid nearly $25 million in owed taxes.

The news comes on the heels of Shakira's announcement in June that she and her longtime partner professional soccer player Gerard Piqué — with whom she shares two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — are taking time apart.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple, who first confirmed their relationship in March 2011 said in a joint statement at the time. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

