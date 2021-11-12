Shakira Says Laundry Service Is a 'Testament' to Her 'Commitment to Music' and a 'Golden Era'

"Whenever, Wherever" is good to celebrate the icon!

Shakira celebrated the 20th anniversary of her 2001 breakthrough album Laundry Service on Friday. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 44, calls the release of the album the "golden era" of her life — and she's releasing an expanded edition to commemorate it!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Laundry Service was a testament to the fact that I was able to do anything. That my commitment was so huge," Shakira says in the clip. "My commitment to music and to my own dreams. Nothing was going to be an obstacle, not even myself."

Shakira's Laundry Service re-release Shakira's Laundry Service | Credit: Courtesy Legacy Recordings

Laundry Service (Washed and Dried) is the expanded edition for her album which features four new tracks — including the remix of "Whenever, Wherever" from Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance.

The three additional bonus tracks are "Whenever, Wherever" (Sahara remix), "Underneath Your Clothes" (acoustic version) and "Objection (Tango)" (Afro-punk version). Recordings from Shakira's performance at her album release party in 2001 are also now available on YouTube.

Laundry Service was the icon's first English language album — something she says was a "huge challenge" at the time. However, she notes that it was equally "exhilarating" and "scary" to push herself into "new territories."

During the clip, Shakira also says that performing "Whenever, Wherever" at the Super Bowl was a "full circle" moment for her. Following her historic performance with Jennifer Lopez as the first two Latina women to co-headline the show — her hit single, along with "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" topped musical charts.

Last week, Shakira opened up during an interview with Glamour UK about the time she and her 8-year-old son were attacked in a Barcelona park by a pair of boars — an incident she says happened completely out of the blue.

"It's just crazy! I was taking my son, Milan, for a walk in the park and I got him a little ice cream," she recalled. "We sat on one of those park benches and we were just minding our own business. And then two huge wild boars came from the back and ambushed [us] and took my purse!"

Shakira Shakira | Credit: M. Caulfield/WireImage

RELATED: Shakira Accidentally Dyed Her Hair Black the Night Before Her 2020 Super Bowl Performance

The singer said she began yelling as the boars made off with her belongings, but despite her cries, no one else in the park stepped in to offer a helping hand.

"I was like, 'Oh my God! Oh my God!' and screaming, because they were taking it away, with my phone in it, my car keys, everything," she said. "Like they could understand me! And people were just watching and they weren't doing anything!"