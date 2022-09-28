Shakira Celebrates 1 Billion Spotify Streams of 'Hips Don't Lie' Following Tax Fraud Trial Order

"Wow! One billion streams for 'Hips Don't Lie,'" the Colombia-born singer posted on Instagram Wednesday

By
Published on September 28, 2022 11:30 AM

Shakira is focusing on the positive amid her current legal battle.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Colombian singer, 45, celebrated reaching one billion Spotify streams of her 2005 hit "Hips Don't Lie."

"Wow! One billion streams for 'Hips Don't Lie,' " the singer wrote in the caption alongside a picture of her celebrating the milestone with a plaque. The hit pop song also featured Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean.

"Thank you to @spotify for the plaque, to @wyclefjean for the collaboration and to all of you for your incredible support," she continued.

"One billion streams don't lie!" the audio streaming platform replied in the comments section. "This track will always be a bop 🔥"

Shakira's announcement follows a decision by Spanish prosecutors on Tuesday to pursue further legal action against the "Waka Waka" singer for alleged tax fraud, reported the Associated Press.

A trial date has not yet been set, per the outlet, but the star faces a possible eight-year sentence plus a large fine if she is found guilty of not paying taxes from 2012 to 2014.

In July, she rejected a settlement offer in the case, according to Reuters, which would have settled the case out of court.

Shakira has denied any wrongdoing, and her public relations firm maintains that she has paid what she owed plus $3 million in interest, per the AP.

The case hinges on where Shakira lived during the two-year time span. The performer alleges that she spent most of her time in her primary residence, the Bahamas, while prosecutors will aim to prove she spent the majority of the period in Spain.

In documents obtained by both El Periodico and El Pais, the singer's defense claimed that she had spent most of her time abroad, and made no effort to intentionally hide her income, citing any misunderstandings as "a difference in criteria."

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Press Conference
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In May, a court in Spain dismissed her appeal in the case, ruling that there was enough proof to move forward. The court upheld a ruling from July 2021, when Spanish Judge Marco Juberías determined there was "sufficient evidence of criminality" following an investigation that went on for three years, according to the AP.

A representative for the Colombian musician told PEOPLE in July she is "confident in her innocence."

"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm," the rep said.

Their statement continued, "Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

Shakira was first accused of tax evasion in January 2018. That February, she paid nearly $25 million in owed taxes.

The news comes on the heels of Shakira's announcement in June that she and her longtime partner professional soccer player Gerard Piqué — with whom she shares two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — are taking time apart.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple, who first confirmed their relationship in March 2011 said in a joint statement at the time. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

