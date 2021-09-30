Wild boars have become an increasingly large problem on European city streets in recent years

Shakira Says Her Bag Was 'Destroyed' by Wild Boars Who Attacked Her and Son in Barcelona Park

Wild boars have taken to the streets of European cities in recent years — and Shakira now knows first-hand just how invasive they can be.

The singer, 44, said she was walking in a Barcelona park with her son Milan, 8, when they were attacked by a pair of boars, which snatched and destroyed her bag.

"Look at how two wild boars, which attacked me in the park, have left my bag. They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything," she said in a video shared to her Instagram Story Wednesday that was captured by the Daily Mail.

In the clip, Shakira showed off the torn black bag, which was covered in dirt and had begun fraying inside, and said she was able to retrieve it after she confronted the animals and they left.

"Milan, tell the truth," she told her son in the clip, according to the BBC. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

It remains unclear just what park she and her son — whom she shares with her partner, Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqúe, 34 — were walking in. Neither Shakira nor Milan appeared to have been injured by the animals.

Wild boar sightings have been on the rise in Europe in recent years, and in 2016, police in Barcelona received 1,187 calls reporting the animals attacking dogs and holding up traffic, according to the BBC.

The outlet reported that there are now more than 10 million wild boars across the continent, and that they are heading to cities because they're attracted to trash piles in the streets.