Shakira Says She's 'Hurt' By Ex's New GF But 'Set By Myself' in Breakup Song amid Gerard Piqué Drama

"Never back with you, you are bad luck / Because now the blessings pour on me," Shakira sings on the track

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 24, 2023 02:42 PM
Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Gerard Piqué and Shakira. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Shakira is letting her music speak for itself when it comes to her breakup with Gerard Piqué.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer teamed up with fellow Colombian star Karol G for the new song "TQG," on which the stars sing about watching a former partner move on and the ways in which they've emerged stronger from the relationship.

For Shakira, the lyrics appear to be a direct reference to her June split from longtime partner Piqué, 36, who has since started dating Clara Chia Marti, 23.

"Seeing you with the new one hurt me / But I'm already set by myself," Shakira sings on the track in lyrics translated from Spanish to English. "What we lived I forgot / And that's what offended you / That even life improved me / You are no longer welcome here / I saw that your girlfriend threw at me / It doesn't make me angry, I laugh."

The Spanish-language song's chorus features lyrics about how the singer does not "repeat mistakes," and that her ex's "new baby" should know that she also doesn't "compete for men."

"Tell her to stop pulling, that at least I made you look pretty," the lyrics say. "You left and I've put on my 'triple M' / Better, harder, lighter (more, more, more) / Never back with you, you are bad luck / Because now the blessings pour on me."

Shakira, 46, and Karol G, 32, also sing about how the unnamed ex looks "happy with your new life" but "still look[s] for me."

"Baby, what was it? / Couldn't you swallow me?" they sing.

The song finishes with the stars singing "TQM" (which stands for "te quiero mucho," meaning "I love you"), then switching it to "TQG," which stands for "te quedó grande," meaning "I'm too big for you."

Karol G ended her engagement to rapper Anuel AA, 30, in 2021 after two years.

The song follows the release of "BZRP Music Session #53," which Shakira released last month with the Argentine producer Bizarrap. The track's lyrics appeared to offer fans a deep dive into the breakdown of her 11-year relationship with Piqué, 36, as well as her decision to move with the couple's sons Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10, from Barcelona to Milan.

"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she sings on the track, nodding to her 2009 hit "She Wolf," released shortly before the pair met in 2010. "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

The song, like "TQG," also appears to reference Marti, who went Instagram official with Piqué on Jan. 25.

"I wish you luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," Shakira sings. "I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You're going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too."

The new song comes weeks after the "She Wolf" singer shared a Valentine's Day video of herself lip syncing to the chorus of SZA's "Kill Bill," which centers around a scorned woman who indulges in her wildest revenge fantasies in order to help ease her broken heart.

