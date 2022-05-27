Shakira's Appeal in Tax Fraud Case Reportedly Tossed Out by Spanish Court

Shakira is accused of owing $15 million in taxes for income she earned in 2012 to 2014

A court in Spain reportedly dismissed Shakira's appeal in a tax fraud case, ruling Thursday that there was enough proof to move forward.

The 45-year-old "Hips Don't Lie" singer was previously charged with not paying 14.5 million euros ($15.5 million) in taxes owed for income she earned from 2012 to 2014, the Associated Press and Reuters report.

The residence of Shakira has been up for question as prosecutors argue she lived in Spain while her official residence was in the Bahamas at the time, according to the AP.

Spanish law states that if an individual spends more than 183 days in the country, they are considered a legal resident and liable for paying taxes on income acquired internationally. However, those spending fewer than 183 days in Spain would only be accountable for income earned within the country.

Shakira previously claimed that she had spent the majority of those years as a resident of the Bahamas, and filed her taxes accordingly. In documents obtained by both El Periodico and El Pais, the singer's defense claimed that she had indeed spent most of her time abroad, and made no effort to intentionally hide her income, citing any misunderstandings as "a difference in criteria."

The Spanish court determined Thursday that it has been proven the star was "a habitual resident in Spain," and there was not enough evidence to show she lived elsewhere, per the AP.

The court upheld a ruling from July 2021, when Spanish Judge Marco Juberías determined there was "sufficient evidence of criminality" following an investigation that went on for three years, according to the AP.

Shakira's representatives told the Associated Press that she paid the debt after the country's tax agency told her what she owed.

"Shakira's conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries where she has had to pay taxes, and she has trusted and faithfully followed the recommendations of the best specialists and expert advisors," they said, per the Associated Press and Reuters, adding that her lawyers plan to "defend her innocence."

If convicted of tax evasion, she could be ordered to pay a fine and be sentenced to jail time, the AP reports, noting that as a first-time offender, the singer could avoid time in prison as long as her sentence is less than two years.

Shakira denied the accusations against her while testifying in June 2019, according to the AP.