Shakira Announces New Rauw Alejandro Collaboration 'Te Felicito' and Teases Robotic Music Video

On Thursday, the Colombian hitmaker announced a new single with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro titled "Te Felicito" and teased a futuristic, robot-themed video for the track

Singer, dancer, songwriter, and producer Shakira may be adding another skill to her resume: robot technician.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old Colombian hitmaker announced a new single featuring Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro titled "Te Felicito" and teased a futuristic robot-themed music video to accompany the track, set to be released on April 22.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm happy to share the release of my new single #TeFelicito with Rauw Alejandro," the "Hips Don't Lie" musician wrote on social media alongside the laboratory-set single cover, which features Shakira in a welding helmet with a blow torch in-hand alongside Alejandro, who's wearing an intricate metallic contraption on his chest, neck, and arms.

Shakira used robot emojis in her post's caption and also shared a video to Instagram of a robot dancing to a preview of "Te Felicito" on what appears to be a music video set. You may recognize the robot, as last week fans spotted the futuristic figure in the background of the YouTube thumbnails of some of the singer's music videos including "She Wolf," "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)," and the Black Eyed Peas collaboration "Girl Like Me."

"Te Felicito" will mark Shakira's first music release since last year's "Don't Wait Up," her first English-language single since 2016's "Try Everything" from Zootopia. In a July 2021 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she spoke about feeling "very nervous" to drop the high-energy dance track.

"I have to say, I'm very nervous because it's my first English song in a long time because I've been focusing on Spanish songs only lately," she told the host. "But this song came about and I'm like, yeah, it's time. It's time to do this again and I'm happy, and I'm so inspired right now."

In a June 2021 cover story with Vogue Mexico, Shakira revealed she's currently working on her 12th studio album — her first in almost five years following 2017's El Dorado — and hoping to embark on a tour in the near future. "Songs will continue to come out throughout this year that will end up on an album that I think will be out next year," she said in the interview, translated from Spanish.