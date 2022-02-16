Shaggy to Headline DJ Cassidy's Reggae-Themed Pass the Mic: BET After Party Show After the NAACP Image Awards

DJ Cassidy is gearing up for the latest island-inspired installment of his hit Pass the Mic: BET After Party series, featuring Shaggy, Super Cat and Maxi Priest

One of TV's favorite celebrity sing-along's is back!

As the 53rd NAACP Image Awards gears up to celebrate creative achievements, celebrity deejay DJ Cassidy is preparing for his ninth installment of DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic: BET After Party. His vision for combining artists and the audience first premiered during the pandemic in 2020 as a way to harness human connection and pay homage to his heroes in the music industry.

Cassidy — who's usually inside the DJ booth at the most coveted parties for stars like Diddy, the Obamas, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez — says the upcoming Pass the Mic, is going to be bigger than the last and will highlight the beloved reggae genre.

"From Jamaica to England to Canada to the United States, I'm going to pass the mic to those prolific artists that have defined reggae culture over the past four decades," says Cassidy, "influencing not only reggae, but hip-hop, R&B, and pop music on a global scale."

He adds, "This installment of Pass the Mic is a testament to the massive influence of reggae music."

Although he's remaining tight-lipped on the full guest list, Cassidy alludes that this affair will feature more than 20 artists including none other than one of reggae's most distinguishable voices, Shaggy. Dubbed a "global superstar" from Kingston, Jamaica and best known for his 2000 hit single "It Wasn't Me," Shaggy, says Cassidy, exemplifies the true essence of Reggae culture.

"Shaggy transformed reggae's global influence," says Cassidy. "It's safe to say I've played a Shaggy record at every party I've ever rocked." Cassidy's show will also feature dancehall legend Super Cat and British reggae artist Maxi Priest.

During a time when the awards show landscape continues to see challenges due to pandemic precautions, the deejay says the return of the in-person NAACP Image Awards is poignant. And as Black History month churns along, it makes for the perfect opportunity to celebrate his idols in the business.

"I never imagined in my wildest dreams that this concept would capture the imagination of so many people so profoundly with so much emotion," he says of Pass the Mic, which has featured more than 200 music stars singing along to their hits over the past couple of years. "It's as if we are literally signing along with our musical heroes. There's never been something so intimate, yet so epic at the same time."