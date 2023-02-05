Shaggy Says Collab with Sting on 'Com Fly Wid Mi' Included 'A Different Twist' During Grammys 2023

The project scored a nomination for Best Reggae Album

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on February 5, 2023

Shaggy is still gushing about his collaboration with Sting.

While speaking to PEOPLE on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet, the reggae singer, 54, expressed how his nomination in the Best Reggae Album category for 2022's Com Fly Wid Mi feels extra special, thanks to the musical production from the English singer.

"It was exciting because [the album] was kind of a niche project," he explained during Sunday's red carpet, dressed in an all-white Dolce & Gabbana outfit. "It's Sinatra songs, and reggae produced by Sting and I. We cooked this idea up, and we financed it ourselves and put our heart and soul into it."

This is the second collaborative effort between the musicians. It follows 2018's 44/876, which won in the Best Reggae Album category at the 2019 Grammy Awards. As Shaggy noted: "This time, we're just coming with a little bit of a different twist to it."

When speaking about his music to PEOPLE in 2016, he explained that he was passionate about finally doing music with a level of "realness."

"I tell everyone I think I'm a genius because they're doing what I was criticized for doing years ago, which is dance-off fusion," said the artist at the time. "When I was doing it, they used to say, 'Hey, Shaggy is a sellout and he's not making music in his authentic form.'"

"I was criticized, but that type of music is now the norm."

"I just make some records, sing along and feel good, and I'll be alright," the reggae musician added.

