Sexual Assault Charges Against Rex Orange County Dropped, Singer Says He Was 'Wrongly Accused'

All sexual assault charges against British singer-songwriter Rex Orange County were dismissed on Monday.

The musician, whose real name is Alexander O'Connor, was charged with six counts of sexual assault in October based on allegations that he assaulted a woman multiple times in June. According to a statement issued to PEOPLE on Thursday, he says the charges have been dropped and claims he was "wrongfully accused."

"Today, all charges against me have been dropped. The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial, not guilty verdicts were entered to all the charges," began the statement from O'Connor, 24.

"I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind," he continued.

O'Connor then expressed a desire to "clarify some details" regarding the allegations since he has "not been able to address" the situation until the charges were dropped, additionally noting that "inaccuracies about the case have circulated."

"I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to 6 charges of sexual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual's account," he wrote. "However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me."

The statement concluded, "It's been a difficult time for everyone involved and I'd like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support."

Known for his high-charting albums Pony and Who Cares? as well as his work on Tyler, the Creator's Flower Boy, O'Connor was previously scheduled for a trial on Jan. 3, 2023 due to the sexual assault allegations, The Sun and Billboard reported in October.

Per the outlets, the woman claimed he assaulted her twice in London's West End on June 1, once more in a taxi and three additional times at his Notting Hill residence the following day.

In October, O'Connor appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he reportedly denied all counts. Ahead of the then-scheduled trial, he was reportedly set free on unconditional bail.

Shortly after the allegations initially became public, a representative for the musician issued a statement to PEOPLE: "Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings."

Earlier this year, the musician canceled his European, Australian and New Zealand tour dates and told fans via Instagram, "It is with a great deal of sadness to announce that due to unforeseen personal circumstances, I am having to spend some time at home this year. and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned."

