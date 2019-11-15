What’s a day in the life of the Sexiest Man Alive really like? We wanted to give this year’s winner, John Legend, a chance to tell us in his own words – but he hardly got a chance to finish before some of the other men featured in the Sexiest Man Alive issue (on stands today!) wanted to interrupt with their own adjectives, plural nouns and liquids. Yes, that’s right, it’s time for A Day in the Life of Our Sexiest Man Alive: Mad Libs Edition, and it’s bound to give you a TGIF giggle. Watch as Legend walks us through a day waking up next to wife Chrissy Teigen, playing with his adorable kids, making music in the studio and have a romantic meal – then see stars including Will Arnett, Dan Smyers, Dwyane Wade, Scott Foley, Nick Lachey and many more totally derail his day with their funniest, goofiest and Mad Libs-iest interjections.

