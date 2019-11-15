Watch Our Sexiest Men of 2019 Play a Very Funny Game of Sexy Mad Libs

John Legend just wants to tell us about his day - but these other sexy men keep interrupting with hilarious Mad Libs interjections

By Alex Apatoff
November 15, 2019 04:10 PM

What’s a day in the life of the Sexiest Man Alive really like? We wanted to give this year’s winner, John Legend, a chance to tell us in his own words – but he hardly got a chance to finish before some of the other men featured in the Sexiest Man Alive issue (on stands today!) wanted to interrupt with their own adjectives, plural nouns and liquids. Yes, that’s right, it’s time for A Day in the Life of Our Sexiest Man Alive: Mad Libs Edition, and it’s bound to give you a TGIF giggle. Watch as Legend walks us through a day waking up next to wife Chrissy Teigen, playing with his adorable kids, making music in the studio and have a romantic meal – then see stars including Will Arnett, Dan Smyers, Dwyane Wade, Scott Foley, Nick Lachey and many more totally derail his day with their funniest, goofiest and Mad Libs-iest interjections.

