2019's Sexiest Man Alive John Legend Congratulates Michael B. Jordan on This Year's Title

"I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain," John Legend teased

Following Tuesday night's Sexiest Man Alive reveal on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Creed actor received congratulatory messages from several stars — including 2019's titleholder: Legend.

"Congratulations to my brother Michael B!" the singer tweeted.

"And thank you! I can now keep gaining this quarantine weight in peace without the pressure of a title to maintain," Legend joked.

Jordan made history as the third back-to-back Black man to receive the honor following Legend in 2019 and Idris Elba in 2018.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Jordan, 33, said that "it's a cool feeling" to be named Sexiest Man Alive — a title he didn't think he'd reach.

"You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of," he said.

In September, Legend, 41, shared similar sentiments about passing on the title during a conversation in Meredith's :BLACKPRINT series, admitting he was "so ready to relinquish" it.

"It's been funny, it's been humbling, it's been all those things," Legend said of holding the coveted title. "I've truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it because you can't take yourself too seriously when someone calls you the Sexiest Man Alive. It's not a literal thing, and it's not to be taken too seriously."

"I've appreciated the whole experience and I've been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I'm so ready to relinquish this title," he joked.

As for who will be most excited for Jordan's new title, the Black Panther actor told PEOPLE that the women in his family "are definitely proud of this one."

"When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for," he said.

The single actor, who when not working relishes driving cars, cooking and playing video games, insists the secret to his confidence now was "fully realizing that you can’t make everybody happy."