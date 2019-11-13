11 John Legend Song Lyrics That Cinched Him the 2019 Sexiest Man Alive Title

John Legend is our 2019 Sexiest Man Alive! The family man with a heart of gold has been preparing his entire musical career for this moment. His sultry vocals aren’t just perfect for Christmas music, people! Don’t believe us? Check our Legend’s sexiest songs and lyrics below.

P.D.A. (We Just Don’t Care)

Legend has an entire song about doing the deed … everywhere. The park, the fire escape, his girlfriend’s mom’s house — you name it.

Lyrics That’ll Make You Blush:

“You know I love it when you’re loving me/ Sometimes it’s better when it’s publicly/ I’m not ashamed, I don’t care who sees/ Us hugging and kissing, our love exhibition, oh”

“We’ll rendezvous out on the fire escape/ I’d like to set off an alarm today/ The love emergency, don’t make me wait/ Just follow I’ll lead you/ I urgently need you”

“Ooh, we’ll take a visit to your mama’s house/ Creep to the bedroom while your mama’s out/ Maybe she’ll hear it when we scream and shout/ But we’ll keep it rocking until she comes knocking, oh”

Number One

Who would’ve expected the human version of Arthur the Aardvark would have a whole song about cheating?!

Lyric That’ll Make You Blush:

“Thinkin’ my heart don’t got nothing to do with my penis/ He got a mind of his own and he just be seeing s—/ And I don’t want to cheat but I don’t be saying s—/ I try to j— off he ask me who is you playin’ wit?/ But I know he love you he told me you was his favorite”

Love Me Now

There’s little sexier than a song all about loving the person you’re with like it’s your very last moment on Earth.

Lyric That’ll Make You Blush:

“I don’t know who’s gonna kiss you when I’m gone/ So I’m gonna love you now, like it’s all I have”

Heaven Only Knows

On its surface, it’s a song about two people simply refusing to connect … well, except for physically.

Lyric That’ll Make You Blush:

“Sometimes when we talking words/ Drowned on by the sound/ Let’s get back to touch, and we’ll get back on solid ground”

Green Light

It may be his wife’s least favorite song, but it’s certainly a steamy one.

Lyric That’ll Make You Blush:

“Dying to meet you, so let’s mess around/ I’ve got an obsession of us getting down/ Come just a little bit closer/ I just need permission so just/ Give me the green light …”

So High

A slow, sexy ballad about being “on cloud nine” with your partner.

Lyric That’ll Make You Blush:

“Let’s go to a place only lovers go/ To a spot that we’ve never known/ To the top of the clouds we’re floating away/ Ooh this feels so crazy/ Oh this love is blazing/ Baby we’re so high”

Tonight (Best You Ever Had)

The title speaks for itself, here, but Legend really goes all-out sexy with this song (which features Ludacris)!

Lyrics That’ll Make You Blush:

“I hit you with the best stroke/ Freestyle and the breaststroke/ ‘Til you blow a cigarette smoke/ And now the bed’s broke/ So what we gon’ do now/ Round two now/ Work it out, then we cool down, cool down”

“I don’t wanna brag, but I’ll be/ The best you ever had”

Save Room

The video for this song is even steamier than its lyrics.

Lyric That’ll Make You Blush: