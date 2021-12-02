Seth Rogen "had no idea" Adele's concert was being taped for her One Night Only special, and he and his wife "smoked a ton of weed" before the show, only to be filmed while seated in the front row

Seth Rogen 'Smoked a Ton of Weed' Before Adele's Concert Special and Ended Up in Front Row: 'It Was Wild'

Seth Rogen was lucky enough to score prime seats at Adele's One Night Only special, but he said the evening took an unexpected turn for him and his wife, Lauren Miller.

Rogen, 39, attended the taping of Adele's television special to promote her latest album, 30. He and Miller were seated in the front row, but he "had no idea" the concert was being taped before they arrived, Rogen told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Thinking the show would be "a small Adele concert," Rogen and his wife agreed to attend, and smoked marijuana before. He explained, "We were like, it's an Adele concert, it's in the park. We smoked a ton of weed and were like, we're just gonna go and enjoy this lovely Adele concert."

Seth Rogen, Adele Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; Cliff Lipson/CBS

But they were in for a surprise when they arrived: "We pull up and we see cranes and camera cranes, there's drones flying around," Rogen told Fallon, 47. "There's an entire crew there and I'm like, 'Oh no. We are at the filming of a television special I think.' "

Adele's special was filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles Oct. 24, and later aired on CBS Nov. 14. While Rogen initially thought, "maybe it's not that big of a television special," he was quickly proven wrong.

"The first person I see is Oprah Winfrey," he said. "Then me and my wife were like, maybe we can just slink into the background, like we'll just sit in the back, it's fine. We're not equipped mentally to deal with doing this right now. So we go up to the desk and they give us our tickets, and our seat numbers literally are 1A and 1B."

Sure enough, the seats were in the front row — or as Rogen described it, "as close as you can fathomably be."

Seth Rogen Accidentally Got High for Adele’s TV Concert Special. Credit: CBS vis The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

When Fallon asked if Rogen knew Adele personally, the comedian admitted he had never even met her, exclaiming, "No! I don't know Adele. And if Adele, you're watching this, why did you do that?"

Rogen joked that there were "so many more famous people" than himself who were more deserving of the seats.

"I could just feel them be insulted that I had such a good seat," he told Fallon, noting that he was seated in front of celebrities like Drake, Ellen DeGeneres and Kris Jenner.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I have no idea why they did that," Rogen said. "It was truly wild. … The whole time I was like, 'Just try to look cool.' It was hard for me to look cool 'cause I'm uncomfortable, I'm too close. I feel Leonardo DiCaprio behind me, like, 'Did Seth Rogen write 'Rolling in the Deep? Is that why he's so close?' "

Although Rogen and Miller were unprepared for the show, he said he ultimately enjoyed it and admitted that One Night Only might even be "the most popular thing I've ever been in in my entire life."